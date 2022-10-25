Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler recently was selected to the All-State 2nd Team by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Hostetler finished his prep tennis career by going 29-1 this fall and reaching the semifinals of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Singles State Finals. He lost to West Lafayette Harrison’s Aaron Gu in straight sets in the semifinals. Gu went on to win the state championship.
Hostetler won a regional championship in LaPorte, a sectional title in Concord and the No. 1 singles title in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. He led the Warriors to NECC regular season and tournament championships and to the East Noble Sectional title.
Five other area players were named All-State honorable mentions: East Noble singles player Vittorio Bona, EN’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller, and DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Elijah Ehmke and junior Kiefer Nagel.
Bona named an Indiana Northeast All-Star
Bona was recently picked as an Indiana All-Star. He was one of nine players selected to the Northeast Indiana team that will play with teams from Northwest, Southeast and Southwest Indiana in the Indiana Senior Boys North/South All-Star Classic on Nov. 6 starting at 10 a.m. at the Community Sports and Wellness Center in Pendleton.
Bona went 15-3 this past season and was an All-Northeast 8 Conference 1st Team selection.
One of the two Northeast all-star coaches is Northridge coach Austin Christner, a former tennis coach at Westview.
Area players, teams honored for academics
Four seniors and three teams from the area were honored by the IHSTeCA for their efforts in the classroom.
Area Academic All-State individuals were Hostetler, Ehmke, Westview senior Dawson Shrock and Prairie Heights senior Breyton Ambler.
Picked as All-State Academic teams were Westview, DeKalb and Angola. Also making that list was Bethany Christian, coached by Angola High School graduate Matt Miller.
