Boys Tennis
Churubusco reaches sectional semifinals
HUNTERTOWN — Churubusco reached the semifinal round of the Carroll Sectional with a 5-0 first-round win over Northrop Wednesday.
The Eagles lost to the host Chargers 5-0. That started on Thursday before being suspended by rain, then finished on Friday.
Carroll Sectional
Semifinal results
Carroll 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Griffin Martin (Car) def. Brett Barkley 6-0, 6-0. 2. Josh Jackson (Car) def. Brady Crick 6-1, 6-0. 3. Max Carmody (Car) def. Gavin Haberstock 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ethan Koeneman-Cayden Lew (Car) def. Luke Wilson-Tyler Miller 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jonathan Hess-Matthew Winteregg (Car) def. Garrett Wymer-Mason Young 6-0, 6-0.
Wednesday’s first-round results
Churubusco 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. Brett Barkley (CH) def. Joshiah Schmucker 6-0, 6-4. 2. Brady Crick (CH) def. Reuben Mburu 6-1, 6-4. 3. Gavin Haberstock (CH) def. Warren Howk 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Luke Wilson-Tyler Miller (CH) def. Amari Lewis-Kameron Clark 6-0, 6-2. 2. Garrett Wymer-Mason Young (CH) def. Steve Mon-Daniel Leonard 6-2, 7-5.
College Volleyball Thunder women win at Adrian Sunday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Adrian 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 Sunday. That was the Thunder’s third straight win in as many days to begin their abbreviated fall season.
Madison Munger had 10 kills, eight digs, a block assist and an ace to lead Trine. Joslynn Battle had 20 assists and two aces, and Lindsey DeCamp had 18 digs.
East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had five kills and two block assists for the Thunder. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm had three kills and two digs.
On Friday night at Hershey Hall, Trine defeated Huntington 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 13-25, 15-10.
Munger had 21 kills and 20 digs to lead the Thunder. Toles had 19 kills, nine digs, a block assist and an ace. Battle had 48 assists, 12 digs and two aces.
The Foresters are coached by Lakewood Park graduate Kelsey (Kruse) Herber. LPC graduate and Albion resident Jennings Tacosik had 34 assists, 11 digs, two kills and ace for Huntington. Eastside High graduate Jessi Gerke had two aces.
Cross Country Trine women win Calvin Invitational Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Trine University cross country teams ended their abbreviated fall seasons in the Calvin Invitational Saturday. The Thunder won the women’s meet and were second to the Knights in the men’s meet.
In the women’s meet, Trine got past Calvin, 25-33. Adrian was third with 85 points.
Thunder senior standout Evie Bultemeyer won the 6-kilometer race in 21 minutes, 43.46 seconds. Megan Theismann was third in 22:01.06.
Trine’s Elizabeth Lohman was sixth in 23:00.65, followed by teammates Amira Faulkner (23:11.77), Chloe Brittain (23:15.08) and then Alli Smith placing ninth in 23:15.60. Fairfield High graduate Carol Haldeman was 11th in 23:30.59.
“All the way around, I’d say that could be the best race our women have ever run,” Thunder coach Zach Raber said. “We just looked really solid all the way down the line. Evie and Megan really worked together nicely up front and that pack of Amira, Chloe and Carol is so fun to watch. They just cling to each other and keep moving up throughout the race.
“Of course, Alli and Elizabeth had top notch races as well. Really a great day for the women.”
In the men’s meet, Calvin won with 18 points. Trine was second with 48, and Adrian was third with 74. Knight Brandan Knepper won the 8K race in 24:56.90.
DeKalb graduate Jack Beakas led the Thunder in fourth place at 25:17.59. Neil O’Brien was eighth in 25:49.73, and Westview graduate Derek Miller was 11th in 26:11.28.
Also for Trine were East Noble graduate Noah Acker in 15th place in 26:31.05, Quinten Prieur in 16th in 26:32.76, Seth Knepper in 18th in 26:50.97 and Jacob Meyers in 19th in 26:54.72.
College Golf Trine women take Calvin Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team won its fourth tournament of the fall Saturday at the Calvin Invitational.
The Thunder shot 334 at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club to end their fall season and finished seven strokes ahead of second-place Adrian. Calvin was third with 352.
Trine’s Jenna Doumont was medalist with 77. Lily Williamson was fourth with 83, and Maire Sullivan was seventh with 86. Karlee Fackler and Olivia Phillips tied for ninth with 88.
Reagan Guthrie played as an individual for the Thunder and shot 93.
Thunder men second in home invite
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s golf team was second to Calvin, 296-297, in the Trine Invitational Saturday at Zollner Golf Course.
Trine sophomore Mitch Lowney shared medalist honors with Knight Sam Holland. They both fired 71s.
Thunder senior Carlos Coeto tied for third with 73. Classmate Jeffrey Uhls tied for eighth with a 76. Trine also had 77 from senior Cameron Ruge and 78 from senior Todd Mieske.
Six other Thunder players took to Zollner as individuals, led by Mark Civanich’s 73. Carter Rang had 78. Nathaniel Acres, Auburn’s Zach Frane and Angola’s Forrest Blaschak shot 79s. Mitch Blank had an 80.
M.S. Soccer Central Noble plays in Westview Invite
EMMA — Central Noble went 1-3 in the Westview Invitational Saturday.
The Cougars won their final match of the day by a 1-0 score over Prairie Heights. CN lost to Westview 1-0, Lakewood Park 6-0 and West Noble 4-2.
Tyler Steele scored all three Central Noble goals in the tournament. Cole Pulver had an assist.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Sept. 28.
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 268, 738 series. Tom Slaughter 254. Booster — Kyle Baker 300, 722 series, Gary Gatchell 288, 705 series, Rocky Sattison 279, Matt Englehart 268, Jeffrey Griffith 268, Ken Henry 268, Mike Plummer 267, Kris Levy 266, Jason Flaugh 263, 719 series, Sam Anglin 258, 728 series, Matt Liggett 256, 744 series, Dayne Beck 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 223, 601 series, Amy Patrick 213, Jennifer Moring 542 series, Willa Thompson 527 series. Booster — Heather Newman 207, 577 series, Annette Brumbaugh 207, 535 series. Pizza, Pins and Suds — Baylee Grayless 265, 616 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 231, 585 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Skyler Plummer 267, 696 series, Colby Wade 257, 658 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 251, 685 series, Joshua Wirges 245, 630 series, Gavin Fites 244, Jessica Willavize 244, 551 series, Kyle Toyias 626 series, Eddie Gowgiel 602 series, Elizabeth Jones 515 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.