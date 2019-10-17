ANGOLA — The semifinals are set from the loaded Class 3A Angola Sectional as fifth-ranked Leo and No. 2 Bishop Dwenger picked up first-round victories Thursday night.
The Lions defeated eighth-ranked Concordia 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, then the Saints swept Bishop Luers 25-11, 25-7, 25-12. The Cadets ended their season at 23-8.
Leo (25-4) will play Bishop Dwenger (27-4) in the second semifinal at Angola High School Saturday around 12:30 p.m. after the No. 7 Hornets (25-4) play Garrett (29-4). The semifinal winners will play in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m.
Class 1A Bethany
Christian Sectional
At Waterford Mills, Fremont and Hamilton’s seasons came to an end in first-round matches.
The Eagles lost to 1A No. 8 Blackhawk Christian 25-22, 25-15, 25-16, then the Marines lost to Lakewood Park Christian 25-12, 25-11, 25-9.
Emily Behrman had 17 digs, 10 kills and an ace for Fremont. Maddie Beeman had 11 digs and an ace. Maddie Cress had seven assists and an ace, and Sydney Applegate had four blocks.
The Eagles finished 5-21 in Hunter Gaerte’s first season at the helm. Hamilton played a partial varsity schedule and finished 0-12.
