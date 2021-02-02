FREMONT – It was another battle between the girls basketball teams from Lakewood Park and Blackhawk Christian in the final first-round game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional Tuesday night.
There were some moments in the game where Chloe Jolloff wasn’t going to let the Panthers lose. But the Braves shut down LPC down the stretch to win 40-32.
Blackhawk Christian (17-6) will play Hamilton (0-7) in the second semifinal game at around 7:45 p.m. Friday after the host Eagles take on Bethany Christian. Lakewood Park ended its season at 12-8.
On Tuesday night, the Braves avenged a 45-42 home loss to the Panthers a week and a half ago on Jan. 23.
“We defended better and rebounded much better,” Blackhawk Christian coach Stephanie Gongaware said of the rematch. “The first time, we did not have the help-side defense that we needed.”
It was more of an uphill climb for Lakewood Park after the Braves scored the first seven points of the game.
The Panthers battled back throughout, especially in the third quarter after trailing 28-20 at the half.
Jolloff got the first two baskets in the second half, then freshman Jade Carnahan hit a three-pointer in the middle of the third quarter to draw the Panthers within one at 28-27.
The Braves only had two points in the third quarter, but led 30-27 going into the fourth.
Jolloff converted a three-point play to tie the game at 30 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Braves standout Hailee Kline broke the tie with a triple of her own with 5:26 to play.
Freshman Grace Merkel hit a long two-point shot from a corner to get LPC back within one at 33-32 with 4:45 left. But the Panthers never scored again.
The Braves made 5-of-7 free throws in the final 67 seconds.
Kline had 20 points for Blackhawk. Senior Aubree Vander Dussen had six points and played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.
“We had to have her in the game,” Gongaware said of Vander Dussen.
Jolloff had 16 points in her final game for Lakewood Park. She finishes her career with 1,291 points, and that ranks seventh among DeKalb County’s prep girls scoring leaders.
Carnahan had seven points. Senior Mackenzie Shepherd had four points in her final game for the Panthers. Senior Emily Burris was also a part of her final high school basketball game for LPC.
