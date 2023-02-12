WHITEWATER, Wis. — Trine was seventh in the men's meet and eighth in the women's meet in the Midwest Elite Invitational Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
A few Thunder throwers took part in the Dick Small Invitational Friday at Defiance College in Ohio.
On Saturday, Jake Gladieux led the Thunder by winning the 60-meter hurdles in 8.12 seconds and winning the 200-meter dash in in 22.59 seconds.
Greysen Spohn was sixth in the 200 in 22.99 seconds and eighth in the 60 hurdles in 8.72 seconds.
Trine also received a push with three point-scoring finishes in the 3,000. Holden Martin led the pack with a fifth-place time of 8:52.22. Zach Brickler was sixth at 8:56.16 and Nicolas Squillacioti eighth at 9:11.25.
Ryan Hoopingarner ran a season-best 15:03.49 in the 5,000, and that was good for 11th.
A season-best was also secured by Philip Nemechek in the 800 at 1:57.91 and placed 15th overall.
In other running events, Aidan Lapp was the best Trine finisher in the mile run in 19th at 4:31.69, and William Thonn placed 20th in the 60 dash at 8.12 seconds.
The Thunder's 4-by-400-meter relay team was 10th overall in 3:36.70 with the team of Blane Johnson, Tyler Hartleroad, Hunter Overholser and Samuel Slough.
Highlights in field events included Jacob Barkey and Justin Ackerman. Barkey was sixth in the weight throw at 52 feet, 10.75 inches, and Ackerman reached a height of 6-0.75 in the high jump and placed eighth.
Other field event finishes include Ethan Spahr with a 10th-place long jump of 21 feet and a 16th-place triple jump at 41-6.5, Alexander Lewis with a 15th-place shot put at 45-1.50 and Nathan Leap with a 16th-place pole vault at 13-1.
In the women's meet, Trine's Ana Parker won the 3,000 in 10:49.80. Sidney Swick was fourth in 11:34.36.
Lydia Randolph was sixth in the 5,000 in 17:57.32, and Brynn Mericle was sixth in the 60 hurdles in 9.93 seconds.
The best times in the sprint and middle-distance events included Mackenzie Miller in both the 60-meter dash (19th place, 8.06 seconds) and 200 (11th, 26.71 seconds), Amira Faulkner in the mile run (12th, 5:19.29) and Brianna Medcalf in the 800-meter run (18th, 2:23.55).
The 4-by-400-meter relay team consisting of Abby Robison, Emily Wahl, Kristin Baker and Adrianne Jackson finished 15th in 4:24.52.
In field events, Trine was led by East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers in the shot put and weight throw. Summers was 11th in the shot put at 39-7.25 and 18th in the weight throw at 46 feet. Avery Boyce was the best finisher for the Thunder in the pole vault with a new collegiate best height of 10-2.50. High jump had Lia Vawter and Howe's Brooklynn Rettig both score a 14th-place finish at 4-9.5.
The Trine teams will compete in the Hillsdale (Mich.) Tune-Up this coming Saturday.
Thunder throw at Defiance
In the Dick Small Invite, Trine sent several throwers about an hour's drive away.
On the men's side. Thunder athlete Colten Zableckis won the shot put with a throw of 42-2.75 and Andrew Henderson was first in the weight throw at 45-6.75.
Trine took the top four finishes in the weight throw. Zableckis was second in 43-5.25 and Myles Jackson was third in 37-10.25.
Trine's Darius Kurtz was third in the shot put at 37-3.25, followed by teammates Colton Wampler in fourth at 36-0.75 and Chase Lewis in fifth at 35-6.75.
For the Thunder women, Chloe Bard won the shot put at 38-5. Kassandra Swank was second at 34-3.5, and Churubusco graduate Bree Fulkerson was fourth at 27-9.
In the weight throw, Swank was second at 38-5.5 and Bard was third at 37-11.5.
