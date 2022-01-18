Prep Basketball Laker girls win on senior night
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won on senior night Tuesday over Northeast Corner Conference rival Churubusco 53-44.
Peyton Hartsough led the Lakers (11-10, 4-5 NECC) with 12 points, three steals and two assists. Senior Kayla Poole had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
Alivia Rasler and Cara Schackow each had nine points and seven rebounds for Lakeland. Rasler also had seven assists and three steals. Takaya Wallace grabbed 10 rebounds.
Brelle Shearer and Cara Debolt each had nine points for the Eagles (6-12, 2-6), and Hailee Gaerte scored eight.
In other area action on Tuesday, the Churubusco boys lost at home to Manchester 71-51.
Hornet girls top Westview
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Westview 51-25 Tuesday evening in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Angola High School.
Freshman Lexi Stillman had 13 points and classmate Bailey Holman scored 11 to lead the Hornets (13-8, 6-3 NECC).
Alexys Antal had 10 points for the Warriors (6-14, 1-7), and Hope Bortner scored eight.
Central Noble girls lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble lost to Fairfield 42-25 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday night.
Brea Garber and Bailey Willard each had 17 points for the Falcons (16-3, 7-1 NECC). The Cougars (11-8, 5-3) trailed 25-11 at the half.
Fairfield won the junior varsity contest 31-29.
Essegian named IBCA Player of the Peek
Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian was named an IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week for District 1.
Last week during the NECC Tournament, he surpassed the 2,000-point career mark and became Noble County’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 31.2 points per game over the four games.
Garrett’s Bailey Kelham was named top nominee on the girls’ side for District 1.
EN-Leo girls game pushed back
KENDALLVILLE — The girls basketball game between East Noble and Leo scheduled for Friday has been postponed.
The make-up date is Saturday, Jan. 29 with the junior varsity game starting at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
EN-Leo boys game moved
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble-Leo boys basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The new date is Thursday, Jan. 27 with the freshmen game to start at 5 p.m., followed by the JV game and the varsity contest.
Another makeup date for Hamilton-Fremont boys
FREMONT — Fremont’s home junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games with Hamilton will be made up on Feb. 12. The JV game will start at 6 p.m., and varsity contest will follow.
Prep Gymnastics Chargers score season-high in loss
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Wawasee 88.8-75.275 on Tuesday night. The Chargers scored a season-high team total.
Taylor Shoemaker was second on the balance beam (7.55), third all-around (25.85) and fourth in the floor exercise (7.4) to lead West Noble. Rachel Klages was second on the vault (8.25) and tied for sixth on the floor (6.725).
Nellie Herrera was third on the floor (7.575), fourth on the bars (3.725), tied for fifth on the beam (6.35) and fifth all-around (23.45) for the Chargers. Freshman Ariana Eicher was tied for fifth on both the beam (6.35) and fifth on the floor (6.875).
