MARION — Westview sophomore Noah Bontrager was the boys’ winner and East Noble’s girls cross country team was fourth in the Red division for bigger schools and Lakewood Park Christian freshman Zander Ritenour won the boys’ race in the Grey division for smaller schools at the Wildcat Classic Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.

The Warrior boys were 16th with 375 points, and East Noble was 20th with 499.

