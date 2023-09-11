MARION — Westview sophomore Noah Bontrager was the boys’ winner and East Noble’s girls cross country team was fourth in the Red division for bigger schools and Lakewood Park Christian freshman Zander Ritenour won the boys’ race in the Grey division for smaller schools at the Wildcat Classic Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Warrior boys were 16th with 375 points, and East Noble was 20th with 499.
In the boys’ Grey division, Lakewood Park placed fourth with 146 and Fremont was 21st with 516.
In the girls’ meets, the Knights had 149 points, and Westview was 14th with 419 in the Red. Lakewood Park and Fremont did not put up team scores in the Grey division.
In the boys’ Red division, Bontrager won in 15 minutes, 27.50 seconds. EN’s Trey Warren was 24th in 16:16.20.
Also for Westview, Nick Bontrager was 60th in 16:54.70, Daniel Yoder was 74th in 17:04.20, and Christien Noward was 92nd in 17:16.70.
All East Noble boys set personal records, according to coach Mark Liepe. Thomas Brinker was 89th for the Knights in 17:13.80 and Gavin Sowles was 142nd in 18:00.30.
Ritenour won the Grey boys’ race in a school record 5-kilometer time of 16:14.50. Panther teammate Jackson VandeVelde was eighth in 17:17.
Heritage Christian won the Grey race with 55 points. Bluffton was second with 89, and Heritage was third with 146.
Also for Lakewood Park, Caleb VandeVelde was 39th at 18:29.70, Jackson Kruse was 46th at 18:42.70, and Kellen Warner was 52nd at 18:53.70.
All Fremont boys runners had PRs, led by Shaun Fansler in 54th place at 19:00.20 and Gauge Underwood in 88th at 19:32.80.
In the Red girls’ meet, three Knights placed in the top 25. Addison Lindsey was sixth in 18:46.60, Chloe Gibson was 14th at 19:25.70 and Julie Crow was 25th at 19:49.20.
Also for EN, Macey Colin was 46th in 20:42.40, Johanna Carpenter was 65th at 21:04.60, Gracyn Koons was 68th at 21:10.50 and Dakota Rodgers was 70th at 21:11.50.
Westview was led by Bailey Manns in 42nd place in 20:32.21 and Adelyn Rainsberger was 62nd in 21:02.30.
In the Grey girls’ race, LPC’s Sophia Haslett was fifth in a school-record time of 19:57.40. That is the first time a Panther girls harrier to ever break 20 minutes.
Fremont’s Hallie Shrewsburg was 11th in 21:10.50, and Sammy Meyers was 58th in 24:16.20. Lakewood Park’s Kathryn Dowd was 69th at 24:56.40.
South Side Archer
Invitational
In Fort Wayne, the Garrett boys won the meet and the Railroader girls finished second.
In the boys’ meet, Gavin Weller won the meet in a course record time to lead Garrett.
The Railroaders also had Nate Presswood in second place, Carter Coffman in third place, Aiden Boltz in fifth, Kohen Smith in eighth and Conner Boltz in ninth place. Carter Fielden was 11th and Kameron Baker was 14th.
In the girls’ meet, freshman Elly Cossairt was the race runner-up to lead the Railroaders. Garrett also had Adelle Romanetz in ninth place, Charlotte Lemen finished 10th and Brooklyn Jacobs was 13th.
Centreville (Mich.)
Invitational
The Prairie Heights girls won the Class C-D Junior-Senior race for upperclassmen from smaller schools with 29 points. Schoolcraft (Mich.) was second with 31.
Ashlynn Myers won the grade 11-12 girls’ race for the Panthers in 20:43.11, and teammate Katia Fernandez was third in 21:50.34.
Heights also had Christian Lewis in 12th place in 23:26.52, Breonna Glasgo in 19th in 24:42.87, Britney Hostetler in 20th in 24:52.86 and Kaylyn Allshouse in 25th in 25:41.81.
In Class A-B for bigger schools, Lakeland third in the girls’ grade 9-10 meet third in the boys’ 11-12 meet, and fourth in the boys’ 9-10 meet.
In the boys’ 9-10 race, Laker freshman Memphis Martin was third in 17:15.50, and teammate Gabe Wachtman was 13th in 19:09.15. Brayden Baas led the Panthers in 28th place in 20:08.59.
In the boys’ 11-12 race, Laker Landon Jaeger was fifth in 17:35.21. Heights’ Dyllan Prater was 18th in 19:15.54, Lakeland’s Oliver Hofer was 19th in 19:17.67 and PH’s Boston Baas was 23rd in 19:30.12.
Northrop Bruin Invitational
DeKalb was fifth with 127 points and Eastside was sixth with 148 in the boys’ meet. The Barons were eighth in the girls’ meet with 193 while the Blazers were incomplete with only four girls running.
Those two boys teams had three harriers in the top five. For DeKalb, Timothy O’Keefe was second in 17:14.1 and William Haupert was fifth in 17:29.5. Eastside’s Andrew Strong was fourth in 17:26.
The Blazers had Cayden Burkett in 21st place in 18:50.7 and David Burns in 29th in 19:48.8. For the Barons, Justin Shepherd was 39th in 20:24.1 and Kamron Muehlfeld in 40th in 20:26.7.
In the girls’ meet, Baron Olivia Woodcox was 21st in 21:46 and Eastside’s Karly Kaufmann was 29th in 22:22.7. DeKalb also had Sydney Helbert in 43rd in 24:08.5 and Meilin Gentis in 46th in 24:35.1. Eastside’s Taylor Mack was 47th in 24:38.
Tippecanoe Valley
Invitational
In Akron, Central Noble’s boys team finished second.
Kyle Knafel led the Cougars in eighth place in 18:50.5, followed by sophomore classmate Keegan Knight in ninth in 19:03.9. Jaxon Kitchen was 14th in 19:24.7 and Keith Knafel was 19th in 19:41.
In the girls’ meet, Alyssa Spohr led CN in eighth place in 23:11.9. Makenna Malcolm was 15th in 24:16.1, and Rose Peters was 25th in 28:02.7.
