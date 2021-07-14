Two area baseball players made their respective All-State teams announced Tuesday by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Eastside's Owen Willard made the Class 2A All-State First Team, and Fremont's Ethan Bock made the Class 1A First Team.
Both players happen to be coach's sons. Justin Bock, Ethan's father, is the Eagles' head baseball coach and has recently coached Ethan coached in basketball as an assistant coach for Fremont's boys basketball program.
Aaron Willard, Owen's father, is the Blazers' head baseball coach. Those two led Eastside to a 2A state runner-up finish.
On the mound, Willard was held a perfect record until the Class 2A state championship game loss to Providence. He finished 9-1 with three saves and had an ERA of less than 1.00. In 79 innings, he struck out 136 while walking only 21.
As an All-Northeast Corner Conference first-teamer for Eastside, Willard hit .484 with a .581 on-base percentage. He drove in 32 runs and scored 35, and stole 14 bases.
Bock was always a threat to get on base and do some damage. He batted .495 while driving in 25 runs and scoring 29. The All-NECC selection equally as great on the mound, boasting a 6-1 record with a 1.40 ERA and fanned 30 in 35 innings for the sectional runners-up.
Bock's teammates Nick Miller and Kameron Colclasure were both listed at Class 1A All-State honorable mentions.
Colclasure was a dual threat like Bock. At the plate, he was a .458 hitter, slugged six home runs and 41 RBIs to also earn first-team all-conference. He scored 53 runs with 10 doubles and six triples. On the bump, he ended up with a 6-3 record, an ERA of 3.04 with 53 strikeouts and 27 walks in 53 innings.
Miller was another Fremont All-NECC first-team recipient after hitting .462 with two homers and 44 RBIs. He smacked 16 doubles and had a .521 on-base percentage.
