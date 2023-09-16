ANGOLA — Sophie Pfister likes being a part of the DeKalb girls golf team.
She knows her teammates are going to come in with good scores, so it’s not up to any one person.
With three scores in the 80s already on the scoreboard at Friday’s Angola Sectional at Zollner, Pfister’s 78 beat everybody and drew a round of applause from everyone waiting for the awards ceremony.
It capped another day of good scores for the Barons, who shot 337 for their first championship since 2011 (which was the end of a run of seven straight sectional titles).
“My drives were pretty straight and just knowing that my team was going to pull through and get the win today,” said Pfister, who was even on the back side after battling through the tougher front nine.
“All my team can shoot 80s, 70s. It was good knowing they were behind me.”
DeKalb was 37 strokes ahead of the nearest competitor, Concordia. The Cadets with 374 and Bishop Dwenger with 385 also advanced to this Friday’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk, with the top three teams qualifying.
The top three players not on those teams also moved on, led by Fremont’s Khloe Glendening, who shot 89. Leo’s Alexa Bremer with a 91 and Northrop’s Danika Eagle with a 92 grabbed the other two individual spots.
DeKalb had tied for third the previous two years, but lost each time on a fifth-score tiebreaker. The Barons made sure that wasn’t an issue Friday.
Paige Williams and Grace Pfister both shot 86s and Jadan Tompkins shot an 87. Kaitlin Traylor added a 93.
“Today was pretty good,” Baron coach James Fislar said. “We were really focused on getting through the front nine. At turn I said ‘OK, now we can shoot some lower scores on the back.’ That’s what they did.
“We hit the ball really well. We had quite a few three-putts. We could have been even lower if we had gotten a few more putts to fall. The greens were a little faster.”
Fremont saw its string of team regional appearances stopped at three. The Eagles were fourth at 394.
“Last week we won the conference tournament and everybody had their personal best. You can’t do that two meets in a row,” Eagle coach Scott Porath said. “We played so fantastic last week we were kind of looking for a letdown.
“I thought we’d shoot less than 394. We’re a little disappointed in that. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls. We’re happy we Khloe getting out. I thought Presley (Scott with a 96) would get out, too, but she struggled. That’s the game of golf.”
The course played angry for everyone. Sophie Pfister was the lone golfer under 80 and only six were below 90.
“The pin placements were as tough as I’ve seen in the last 11 years. The greens were fast. We struggled on a lot of holes,” Porath said.
“I’ve got girls crying tears of pain this year. The last three years they cried tears of joy. Ebb and flow, right?”
Glendening worked through a tough day to extend her golf career another week. She finished with a birdie on what could have been her final hole of high school golf.
“I struggled a lot,” Glendening said. “The whole day was full of struggles and I had to keep my mindset that I wanted to make it out. I wanted to go for a four-peat, I’ve done this every year.
“My putting was a huge struggle. I three-putted almost every time.”
She was determined at the end.
“It was my last hole. I had a great drive then I went in the sand and thought ‘Oh no.’ I had a great sand shot and one putt. The putting came in at the right time.”
Angola was ninth at 437. Brooke Shelburne’s 101 led the Hornets.
Garrett was 10th with a score of 464. Sydney Suelzer led the team with a 112.
Hamilton’s Bella Rivera shot a 109.
