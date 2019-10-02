EMMA — Two girls soccer teams tied on Tuesday, but each team felt differently about how the final score came to be 1-1.
Westview (6-8-1) and DeKalb (8-3-5) both came into Tuesday’s match after losses on Monday. For the Warriors, they felt like it was a step in the right direction by hanging with a good Barons squad.
“Lots of good stuff. We played an extremely good Argos team (Monday), and we switched some things up. I’ll tell you we’ve got a spark now,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “I like where we’re headed.”
Yoder calls this week on the Warriors’ schedule the “week of death” with playing Argos on Monday, DeKalb on Tuesday, Concord on Thursday and Culver Military Academies on Saturday.
“Obviously, number one we want to stay healthy, but my big talking point to the girls was to continue to get better from here,” Yoder said.
For the Barons, it was the same story, just a different day.
“When we have little key focuses that we have and we don’t put those into our gameplan and we don’t work hard, this is the continuous result we get,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “We either have to fight back from being down or we end up tying teams. We have five ties, and this one, I’m glad that we did tie because we came back.”
Westview took a 1-0 lead into halftime after a corner bounced around in the box a couple of times before it found the feet of Julie Miller, who had a wide open lane at the goal and powered it past the DeKalb keeper.
“We found ourselves in a hole yet again. I don’t think their goal was anything of quality. We just let the ball sit in the box off of a corner, and we all just kind of watched it,” Cochran said. “We had to fight through and battle back. Luckily, we had our PK because that was our only real opportunity we got.”
DeKalb’s best chance to score was on a penalty kick with 22:30 left in the match. Katie Smith lined up to take the PK for the Barons and her attempt smacked off the crossbar, but Hope Lewis had the awareness to attack the goal and gather the ball before shooting it past the Westview keeper.
The Warriors outshot the Barons 11-4, but their backline limited any good run DeKalb tried to make.
Yoder used the game against DeKalb to prepare his defense for what Bethany Christian will bring next Tuesday in the first round of the Class 1A Westview Sectional with Caroline Cartmel, who has 26 goals on the season.
Yoder felt that DeKalb’s Grace Snyder is similar to Cartmel and set up his defense accordingly. Concord’s Jada Swanson and Culver’s Heather MacNab also drew comparisons to Snyder, according to Yoder, and he felt that playing a certain style against them will benefit his team next Tuesday against Cartmel and the Bruins.
“Our goal is to try and take that one person away and make somebody else score,” Yoder said. “I thought we did a really good job with that (Tuesday).”
DeKalb has eight days before its next match, which is on Oct. 10 in the Class 2A Lakeland Sectional semifinals against Wawasee. Before then, Cochran would like to see a little more fire from his team.
“We have to get back to doing the little things properly,” Cochran said. “If we do the little things, the bigger things are going to happen. Once we kind of get rolling in practices, hopefully we can understand that there’s a lot on the line here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.