Now, it gets real.
The calendar has flipped to 2021, and it can only mean one thing: tournaments. The Northeast Corner Conference Tournament is next week and the IHSAA girls state tournament will follow a couple of weeks later.
I’ll have my NECC Tournament preview with favorites, contenders and dark horses to win it all next week. Stay tuned.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 12-1, 5-0 NECC
The Railroaders returned from a two-week-plus hiatus and reminded us all just how dominant this team is. Garrett won games over Leo and Churubusco by a combined 83 points. The average margin of victory for the Railroaders this season is 27.5 points, which is good enough for third in Class 3A.
Coach Bob Lapadot said after the win over the Lions, “Every game but one from here on out has a trophy attached to the end of it.” That starts today with a trip to Fairfield. Is Garrett the favorite in next week’s NECC Tournament? Find out next week.
No. 2 West Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 12-2, 6-0 NECC
Last week, I was a tad skeptical about just how good the Chargers have been in recent weeks, but they just keep chugging along. They won both of their games at Lakeland’s holiday shootout by 25 points or more.
They face the Lakers and Angola this week, which could have a lot of influence where I put them in my power rankings next week and how I view their chances going into the conference tournament.
No. 3 Lakeland
Last week: 2
Record: 12-3, 5-1 NECC
The Lakers had their 10-game winning streak snapped on Monday at Angola. Lakeland jumped out to a big first quarter lead, but allowed the Hornets to get back in the game with a 17-3 run in the second quarter. The difference in the end was free throws.
Lakeland has a chance to start a new winning streak against West Noble on Friday.
No. 4 Angola
Last week: 4
Record: 7-3, 3-2 NECC
The Hornets should move ahead of the Lakers after beating them Monday, right? Not quite. Angola takes on West Noble Wednesday. Win that one? Then, we will talk about moving up the power rankings.
Congrats to Hanna Knoll on setting the program’s new all-time scoring record in the win Monday.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 9-2, 3-2 NECC
The Cougars started the New Year off with a solid 54-39 home win over Bremen. A balanced scoring effort, led by Meghan Kiebel’s 19 points, plus a 19-4 fourth quarter helped them put away the Lions with ease.
Central Noble’s schedule gets increasingly difficult over the next two weeks with a trip to Garrett Friday, followed by a matchup with Lakeland in the first round of the conference tournament.
Others considered: Eastside, Lakewood Park.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Last week: 1
Record: 6-1, 4-0 NECC
Sometimes you have to win ugly, and that’s exactly what the Warriors had to do against Angola on Saturday. Coach Ed Bentley knew what he was in for, since he coached most, if not all, of the players on the Hornets roster.
It was nice to see Bentley still show some love and appreciation for his former players, because they showed him that they still remember how to turn a game into a rock fight.
No. 2 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 5-1, 2-1 NECC
The Eagles jump up a spot this week after putting up 102 points in a win over Prairie Heights Saturday. Churubusco showed that its starting to build some depth behind Jackson Paul, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure. Freshman Drew Pliett scored 22 points in the win.
As a team, the Eagles are fourth in Class 2A in scoring with 74.7 points per game, and fourth in the average margin of victory.
No. 3 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 6-1, 3-1 NECC
The Cougars might feel the move down is unfair, but I’ll let them know that the margin between them and the Eagles is very slim.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: 4
Record: 4-1, 1-0 NECC
The Blazers were off last week but have a chance to build some momentum going into next week’s NECC Tournament. A teaser headed into the conference tournament: Eastside is one of my contenders to win.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 3-3, 0-2 NECC
The Chargers return to action Friday against Lakeland, which will end a 19-day stretch of no games.
Others considered: DeKalb, Lakewood Park, Lakeland, East Noble.
