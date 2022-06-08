BUTLER — Eastside had a good softball team last season that went 21-6.
It definitely had the offense that had the Blazer fans excited about this spring as it batted .406 in 2021 with 273 runs, 324 hits and 117 stolen bases in 139 attempts.
A lot has grown around the offense to lift Eastside into a position where it is playing for a Class 2A state title on Saturday afternoon against North Posey.
The offense is comparable from last year and it has proven to handle any type of pitching. The Blazers are hitting .399 with 320 hits and 320 runs scored with 85 stolen bases.
Eastside has grown in a variety of areas that makes that offense look even more impressive. An improved mental game laid the foundation for that growth. It has helped the Blazers better handle close games and handle adversity. It has helped the pitching become more in sync with the defense around them.
“We only lost one senior and I knew the physical tools were there for a lot of our girls,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said, “but the challenge was going to be on the mental side of the game. Some mental toughness was missing from the team last year.
“A lot of it was coming together as a team. When things go bad, we don’t run away from it. We’ve faced adversity in every game. Our seniors have provided great leadership. They’re not only great softball players, but great people.
“We’ve talked about positive energy, and you see it directly from our team. We dress a lot of girls and our dugout is loud,” Kitchen added. “I was worried about the drama that comes with girls, but they truly care about each other.”
Kitchen cleared out cliques amongst the team early to begin the team building process. He has shown an attention to detail that comes from experience. He was Eastside’s varsity baseball coach for two seasons in 2003 and 2004, then was the football coach at his alma mater for four seasons from 2004 to 2007.
“We work on the little things in practice a lot, whether it’s working on relays or how to connect with different pitchers,” senior third baseman Mataya Bireley said. “How were we going to turn this around? By working hard in practice and working as a team, and we’re ready to work for a state championship.”
Senior second baseman Skyelar Kessler said, “Coach Kitchen believes in purposeful breathing. That’s something that makes us handle situations better.”
The Blazers have a .951 fielding percentage and a 1.68 earned run average. Being more poised in pressure situations helps. So does setting up a defense based on how you pitch to hitters.
Junior Natalie Lower has ascended from being the fourth-string pitcher last year to the ace of the Blazer staff this year. She went from one of four pitchers seeing a decent amount of time in the varsity circle to the workhorse from the beginning of May on.
Lower is 17-1 with a 1.88 ERA, allowing 84 hits and striking out 137 in 112 innings pitched while only walking 28.
“Honestly, my focus has been pitch location and the defense behind me was going to have my back,” Lower said.
“There’s been a big change in environment and the girls are more driven to want to be great.”
Lower is also throwing harder, thanks to personal pitching coach Stoney Jackson. Jackson has also helped out Westview standout Alexys Antal.
Lower has developed a routine which has helped her durability.
“Every day, I throw, whether it be 20 minutes or an hour,” Lower said. “I also drink a lot of water.”
Feelings are mutual for the defense behind Lower.
“Lower has been very good,” Kessler said. “You have to breathe easy that she has the confidence to pull through ... It’s just a matter of trust. We know she has our back.
“She is so tough. She might give up a home run or they might score against her, but she still keeps her cool.”
Keeping cool has been an improved trait that has helped the Blazers beat just about all comers. Kitchen and Co. will hope that the calm and preparation help them win a state championship at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium on Saturday.
