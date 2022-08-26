PREP GIRLS GOLF

Lakeland and West Noble at Westview Invitational (Heron Creek), 8 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m.

Angola, East Noble, Eastside and Lakewood Park at DeKalb’s Baron Classic, 9:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Central Noble and Eastside at Westview Invite, 9 a.m.

East Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.

Hamilton at Southern Wells 4-Way 1A Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

East Noble at Fairfield, 10 a.m.

Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Angola at Concord, 10 a.m.

Central Noble at Elkhart Christian, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Westview, 5:45 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.

East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Garrett at Heritage, 10 a.m.

Central Noble at Bethany Christian, noon

West Noble at East Noble, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Westview, 4 p.m.

