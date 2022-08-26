PREP GIRLS GOLF
Lakeland and West Noble at Westview Invitational (Heron Creek), 8 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland, West Noble and Westview at Prairie Heights Panther Run, 9 a.m.
Angola, East Noble, Eastside and Lakewood Park at DeKalb’s Baron Classic, 9:30 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Central Noble and Eastside at Westview Invite, 9 a.m.
East Noble, Lakeland at Prairie Heights Classic, 9 a.m.
Hamilton at Southern Wells 4-Way 1A Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Fairfield, 10 a.m.
Fremont at Bremen Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Concord, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Elkhart Christian, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 5:45 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.
East Noble at Blackhawk Christian, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Garrett at Heritage, 10 a.m.
Central Noble at Bethany Christian, noon
West Noble at East Noble, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Westview, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.