ANGOLA — As the Trine University softball team starts its 2023 NCAA Division III national softball championship run in Texas this week, more recognition of another fine season keeps rolling in.
After being named National Freshman of the Year earlier this week, Trine’s Debbie Hill, a piitcher/utility player, was tabbed for First-Team All-American honors by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday at the Division III championship banquet.
Hill was joined by teammate Anna Koeppl, a senior pitcher who was named to the second team after garnering All-Region honors earlier.
Hill ended the 2023 regular season nationally ranked in a number of pitching categories, including earned run average (1.06), hits allowed per game (4.62), strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.09), strikeouts per game (8.6) and WHIP (0.81). She also earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors in 2023.
Koeppl, meanwhile, has saved the best for last, putting together a season to remember as a senior. She has the nation’s best ERA at 0.38. She was MIAA Pitcher of the Year after allowing no runs in conference play.
