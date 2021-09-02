Garrett football been a nice surprise this season, and Churubusco has yet to play at full strength. If the Eagles are close to 100 percent this week, the matchup at Memorial Field should be plenty entertaining.
The rest of Week 3 includes East Noble returning to play, and the Milk Can Game has some built-in excitement with Prairie Heights off to a 2-0 start.
Churubusco at Garrett
Records: Churubusco 1-1, Garrett 2-0
Media: wawk.com
Last week: The Eagles edged out Lakeland 21-20. The Railroaders beat DeKalb 28-7.
Last meeting: Churubusco won 44-15 at home on Sept. 4, 2020.
Garrett’s defense stopped DeKalb’s running game and got two big takeaways in the first half that the offense turned into scores.
Lukas Swager has 22 total tackles to lead the Garrett defense. Matthew William and Mark William have both been in on 20 stops. Matthew William leads the team with three tackles for loss.
The running combo of quarterback Aaden Lytle and running back Robert Koskie has been able to move the chains for Garrett. That lets the Railroaders mix in the pass when it suits them. Lytle has completed 19-of-28 for 114.5 yards a game.
The Eagles won a close one at Lakeland with a kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth to take the lead, then made the clutch defensive stop when Lakeland went for the two-point conversion and the win in the final minute.
Churubusco also relies heavily on the run, with Wyatt Marks and Weston Rinker leading the way over the first two weeks. Quarterback Riley Buroff has completed 8-of-16 passes for 144 yards.
Linebacker Cullen Blake has been in on 29 tackles to lead the Eagles’ defense, and Rinker has been in on 15.
Huntington North at East Noble
Records: Class 4A No. 6 East Noble 1-0, Huntington North 1-1
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: The Knights’ game with NorthWood was canceled. The Vikings beat Jay County 45-13.
Last meeting: East Noble defeated Huntington North 28-21 on Sept. 4, 2020.
The Knights return from their one-week hiatus with their first Northeast 8 Conference game. East Noble has never lost to Huntington North. However, the Vikings put a scare into the Knights the last two seasons.
Huntington North has a run-heavy, ball-control offense. It ran the ball 49 times for 421 yards against Jay County last week. It threw the ball three times for 27 yards. Garret Johnson and Noah Wagner are the top two backs for the Vikings.
It will be a good test for the Knights’ front seven. The East Noble defense allowed 112 rushing yards to Plymouth in Week 1 and an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
The Knights will try to do the same when they have the ball. After rushing for nearly 500 yards against the Rockies, the rushing attack of Kainon Carico and Nick Munson will attempt to come close to that tally against a Viking defense that has had trouble stopping the run so far this season. Huntington North has allowed 265.5 rushing yards per game.
DeKalb at New Haven
Records: DeKalb 0-2, New Haven 0-2
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network.
Last week: The Barons lost 28-7 at Garrett. The Bulldogs were beaten 42-6 by Eastbrook.
Last meeting: DeKalb defeated New Haven 29-14 on Sept. 6, 2019.
DeKalb has struggled to move the ball on the ground in its first two games, putting much of the load on sophomore quarterback Tegan Irk and an assortment of capable receivers, including Cy Young, whose 10 catches lead the league. The Barons lead the Northeast 8 in passing yards with 380 as they prepare for their conference opener.
The Barons’ defense has also had a tough time, giving up an average of 357 yards over the first two contests.
The Bulldogs also seek their first win after a double-overtime loss to Garrett and then a defeat at the hands of Class 2A power Eastbrook.
New Haven is second in the NE in passing yards behind three-year starting quarterback Jakar Williams, who has thrown mostly to a pair of sophomores, Mylan Graham (five catches, 104 yards) and Korin Harris (four catches, 62 yards).
The conference’s two top tacklers will take part Friday, with DeKalb’s Nate Williams and New Haven’s Isaac Carswell both having been in on 28 stops.
Chelsea (Mich.) at Angola
Records: Angola 1-1, Chelsea (Mich.) 1-0
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube
Last week: Angola lost 50-10 at Leo. Chelsea shut out visiting Trenton (Mich.) 40-0.
Last meeting: First meeting
To say the Hornets have their work cut out for them is an understatement. The D Zone has the Bulldogs ranked 23rd in Michigan regardless of classification.
The Bulldogs lost to River Rouge in Michigan’s Division 3 state semifinals the last two seasons. They lost in the Division 4 state championship game in 2018 and they lost in the Division 3 state final in 2015 to another Michigan power Angola recently played in Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.
With 37 seniors on its roster, Chelsea again has state championship aspirations as a Division 4 program. Division 3 and 4 in Michigan’s eight-class setup for football is equivalent to Indiana’s Class 3A. Chelsea High School’s enrollment is 803, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association website, mhsaa.com.
Senior running back Trent Hill was a coaches’ First Team All-State selection in Division 3 last year. He runs behind a huge offensive line, which includes senior offensive guard/defensive tackle Colton Sutch (6-foot-3, 305 pounds) and senior center Russell Sullivan (6-0, 325).
Hill had three touchdowns in last week’s Bulldog victory. Chelsea held Trenton to less than 100 yards of total offense.
Senior running Cole Munson makes for a very good 1-2 punch with Hill. The Bulldogs have a new starting quarterback in senior Lucas Dunn. Last year’s standout quarterback Griffen Murphy is playing football at NCAA Division III power Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights
Records: Lakeland 0-2, Prairie Heights 2-0
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Panther Sports Network on Facebook
Last week: The Lakers lost 21-20 to Churubusco. Prairie Heights beat Bronson (Mich.) 36-22.
Last meeting: Lakeland won 27-13 on Sept. 4, 2020.
Brushy Prairie is pumped! The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 1986 and will try to go 3-0 for the first time since 1972. The Lakers will be the most competent team Heights has played to date, and they’ve improved.
Being outrushed 191-75 and allowing Churubusco to have 17 tackles for loss might not show it, but Lakeland held its own at the line of scrimmage and from a physical standpoint. Dressing only 23 players will make it tough to succeed, but Churubusco’s trademark identity was there outside of a few mistakes.
How much has Prairie Heights truly matured and grown up in the trenches? We will see tonight.
Minimizing mistakes and sprinkling in the pass will be key.
Heights senior quarterback Luke Severe has been much improved, completing 61% of his passes (19-31) for 176 yards and no interceptions. Many of those passes have been shovel passes, however, to or just behind the line of scrimmage to running backs.
The Panthers made untimely penalties and overcame them in most cases against Whitko and Bronson. Those penalties will be more costly against Lakeland.
The Lakers have more big play potential with running back Kham Malaivanh and with receivers Mark Burlew and Owen Troyer down the field.
Lakeland grew from Week 1 to Week 2. If the Panthers can show similar growth against a regular area football team like Lakeland, they can take the Milk Can from the Lakers.
West Noble at Eastside
Records: West Noble 1-1, Class 2A No. 7 Eastside 2-0
Media: Eastside Blazers channel on YouTube
Last week: The Chargers defeated Wawasee 19-7. The Blazers won 21-19 over then-Class A 3 Adams Central.
Last meeting: Eastside shut out West Noble 34-0 on Sept. 4, 2020.
West Noble picked up its first win of the season last week in beating Wawasee.
The Chargers generated 254 yards of total offense, keeping the ball on the ground for 49 plays for 208 yards.
Peter Bradley had a four-yard touchdown run with just over 1:30 left to play to secure the win. Zach Beers, who carried 21 times for 76 yards, also had a touchdown for West Noble. Drew Yates carried seven times for 74 yards.
Julio Macias booted a 26-yard field goal and the defense turned in a safety against Wawasee.
Eastside’s defense turned in big plays in the fourth quarter to turn back a good Adams Central team. Bobby Davis recovered two fumbles and several Blazers swarmed to the ball to stop the Jets on a two-point conversion try that would have tied the game with 1:42 to play.
Offensively, the Blazers had chances to put the game out of reach, but a fumble and two penalties on fourth-quarter possessions in Adams Central territory were costly.
Dax Holman led the offense, rushing for 200 yards. On defense, Kyler Bibbee and Dackotia Reed were involved in seven tackles each. Briar Munsey and Carsen Jacobs made their presence felt, being involved in six tackles each.
Central Noble at Fairfield
Records: Central Noble 2-0, Fairfield 0-2
Media: wawk.com, elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: Cougars won 42-16 at Woodlan. Fairfield lost 29-16 to South Bend Adams.
Last meeting: The Falcons won 38-12 on Oct. 23, 2020 in last year’s sectional opener.
The Will Hoover train heads makes a stop in Benton this week. In two games last season, the Falcons held Hoover under 100 yards in both contests. Hoover has racked up 435 yards so far this season and six touchdowns. Even if Fairfield slows down Hoover, Chase Spencer, Ashton Smith and Tyler Shisler should be there to help pick up the slack.
The Falcons have struggled to score early on this season, which bodes well for a Cougar defense that has been stout so far and forced 10 total turnovers. Preston Diffendarfer leads the team with three interceptions, and Ashton Dunlap has two fumble recoveries.
Fremont at The Christel House at Indianapolis Manual
Records: Fremont 1-1, Manual 0-2
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube
Last week: The Eagles lost 49-26 to Osceola Grace. Manual lost 8-6 to Purdue Polytechnic.
Last meeting: First meeting
Fremont will be playing a new group of Eagles Saturday at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis. Facing a new group of Eagles has been a trend. We’ll get back to that.
This Manual team is in its second season playing varsity football. The Indiana High School Athletic Association actually recently approved the request of Christel House Watanbe and Emmerich Manual high schools to combine sports teams.
Manual was 1-6 last year and only scored six points in each game this season. It lost its opener at home to Noblesville HomeSchool 42-6 on Aug. 20 in the first game under the Christel House name.
Christel House at Manual probably has some athletes Fremont will need to contain.
Fremont played an Osceola Grace team last week that was quite different from Osceola Grace team it scrimmaged two weeks before. Fremont kept up with Osceola Grace for a little over a half last Friday before struggling to move the ball for much of the second half. Osceola Grace ran for 423 yards at a little over nine and a half yards per carry. Junior Sam Harner had 22 carries for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.