KENDALLVILLE — East Noble softball took advantage of the friendly confines of its home field for the first time this season and defeated rival DeKalb 11-1 in five innings.
The Knights (6-3, 1-0 Northeast 8) bounced back nicely after losing to Elkhart 9-1 on Tuesday.
"(Tuesday) we did not do so well, so to turn around and have our first dime of the season was great," Hull said.
East Noble has been up and down to start the season and will try to find consistency with a full slate of games over the next two weeks.
"We have a long string of games without a practice, so we have to advantage of opportunities like our cage before the game," Hull said.
The Knights used that advantage against the Barons (4-7, 0-1) and tallied up 11 hits. Ellie Rouch finished the day 2-for-2 with a home run and three runs scored. Kylie Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and four runs batted in.
Bailea Bortner and Jalyn Thompson each had two hits.
In the circle, Cady Smith tossed five innings, allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts. Her defense behind her made several nice plays.
"That's been our weak point this year is our defense. They really stepped up and helped her out. But also she was locating her pitches really well, especially on the outside corner," Hull said.
The Knights loaded up the bases in the first inning. Rouch scored the first run on a passed ball. After an out on the base paths, Anderson drilled a no-doubt, two-run homer to give East Noble a 3-0 lead.
Smith helped her own cause in the bottom of the second by bringing home Hadleigh Eling from third on a grounder back to the pitcher.
DeKalb got on back the next half inning after three consecutive singles. The third single was from Ashley Cox, an infield single to plate Delaney Cox.
The Knights answered the answer in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Kirsten Ritchie to score Thompson.
East Noble added three more in the fourth, all off DeKalb errors. After Rouch led the frame off with a single, she scored after Bortner singled and a throwing error. Bortner followed her home after the same sequence played out on a single by Thompson. Laney Schlichtenmyer reached on an error by the Barons' left fielder, which also scored Thompson for an 8-1 lead.
Rouch hit her solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, and Anderson ended the game with a two-run double down the left-field line to score Bortner and Smith.
Both teams travel to Fort Wayne for games today. East Noble travels to Northrop, and DeKalb makes the trip to Homestead.
