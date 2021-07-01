GARRETT — It all started when he ordered a pizza.
Nick Kraus, coach of the two-time regional champion Garrett wrestling team during the school year, is training now for his featured mixed martial arts bout at the Memorial Coliseum July 31.
Needing to be at 185 for the Art of Scrap 2 middleweight title bout, he’s not going anywhere near pizza. “I don’t eat bread. Lots of veggies, chicken, eggs, and a lot of water,” he said.
Nevertheless, his MMA road started when the Domino’s delivery person arrived.
“I had ordered a pizza and there was a flyer on it,” he remembers. “It asked about interested fighters. When I started fighting, those were the shows that were like the wild west, before there was sanctioning.
“I went and did it and it was a really tough sport and I liked it. Ordering a pizza is pretty much how I started.”
Kraus was certainly successful enough. He was 10-0 as an amateur and twice won titles. He’s 11-5 professionally and has held middleweight titles for the Hoosier Fight Club and the Absolute Fighting Alliance.
Now he’ll be going for another title in the main event against Collin Huckbody, ranked No. 6 nationally.
“He’s pretty highly touted. I’ve been highly touted but I’m not in any rankings right now due to inactivity,” Kraus said. “He’s got a pretty big name and it should be a good fight.”
Kraus last fought in 2018, then in a 205-pound class. His last bout at 185 was in 2016.
His journey back to the cage has been interesting, too. He said he weighed 233 last fall and was feeling a bit down. At that point, it wasn’t certain whether the wrestling season would go on with COVID still an issue.
He applied for the Ultimate Fighting Championship series in Las Vegas. He received a positive reply, but the show was then canceled because of the pandemic.
Just before the wrestling state finals, he was contacted to be one of three alternates for a UFC show which included eight fighters.
“We would have had to hope that something unfortunate happened to one of the competitors, they got hurt or they got sick,” Kraus said. “There were three alternates and we were all quarantining. I wasn’t going to get to grapple, box or anything to prove myself.
“To me it wasn’t a good choice to go, so I didn’t.”
He then turned to Mike Lee, who with his brother Chris runs Lee Brothers MMA in Fort Wayne. Kraus said that he wanted a fight with a highly ranked opponent, and the bout with Huckbody was arranged.
His training has been intense, with two-a-day sessions at least three days a week. The rest of the days he does running and cardio work on his own.
An outstanding college wrestler, grappling is an obvious strength for Kraus in MMA. It also includes martial arts and boxing, and to reach his level of success, he has to have ability in all three disciplines.
“Wrestling’s my strength,” he said. “I’ve won a lot of my fights by submission so my ju jitsu and my grappling are pretty good.
“I’ve knocked guys out before, too. I’d say my striking is unorthodox but it works.”
What’s also worked is his plan to get down to the right weight.
“I feel real good about making weight now,” Kraus said. “I feel a lot healthier about it now. I set milestones each Friday for what my weight needs to be. This Friday it was supposed to be 200 and it’s already 198.”
He figures that may translate over to helping wrestlers on his team.
“This has been the cleanest I’ve ever eaten for a fight, he said. “I normally eat pretty clean. It’s already the most I’ve trained. That’s made it easier getting down to weight.
“If I can make this a lesson going forward to any of my wrestlers, they’re going to do it the way I do it. Finally I got smart enough to listed to my own advice. It’s been the easiest way down I’ve had, maybe ever.”
Kraus admits being a teacher and an MMA competitor is not a common combination, but it’s the same with Mike Lee, one of his coaches, who has been successful in Christian music.
“It’s kind of a combination like mine,” Kraus said. “You wouldn’t think somebody who teaches would do this. You wouldn’t necessarily think somebody who does Christian music would do this either.”
