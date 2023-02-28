GARRETT — Angola’s boys basketball team lost to Bishop Dwenger 64-56 in the first game of the Class 3A Garrett Sectional Tuesday night at Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
Four players scored in double figures for the Saints (10-13). Six-foot-8 senior Preston Ross had 19 points, and 6-8 junior Caleb Lehrman scored 17. Seniors Sam Campbell and Camren Quinlan each had 10 points.
Junior guard Dane Lantz had a big second half in scoring a prep career high 35 points for the Hornets (8-15). Cam McGee added 11 points.
Bethany Christian 66,
Hamilton 26
In the first game of the Class 1A Hamilton Sectional, the Bruins made 15 three-point shots. Jayden Schlabach made a individual program record eight triples in scoring 30 points.
Eight players scored for Bethany Christian, including 13 points from Tyson Chupp.
The Bruins will play Elkhart Christian Academy in the second semifinal Friday around 7:30 p.m. after Lakewood Park Christian plays Lakeland Christian.
The Marines finished their season 1-22, including 0-18 against varsity teams.
