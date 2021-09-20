Prep Volleyball Garrett’s Ostrowski wins 100th match
SYRACUSE — Senior Morgan Ostrowski became the first Garrett volleyball player to win 100 matches during the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
The Railroaders were second to the host Warriors in the event. Garrett was 3-1 on the day, defeating Wabash (25-22, 11-25, 15-12), Whitko (26-28, 25-19, 15-8) and Bethany Christian (25-22, 28-26).
The Railroaders (14-4) lost to Wawasee 17-25, 25-21, 18-16.
Ostrowski had 60 kills, 25 digs, nine aces, three solo blocks and seven block assists in the tournament.
Taylor Gerke had 90 assists, 29 digs and eight aces for Garrett.
Lakewood 2nd at Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Lakewood Park was second in the Leo Invitational on Saturday, losing to South Adams in the title match.
The Panthers (15-4) were 3-1 on the day. They defeated Snider, New Haven and NorthWood.
Lakers show fight
GOSHEN — Lakeland lost all four of its matches in the Goshen Invitational Saturday. But three of those matches went the full three sets.
The Lakers lost to the host RedHawks (25-16, 25-22), South Bend Adams (25-17, 18-25, 15-7), Highland (25-13, 20-25, 15-11) and Lowell (21-25, 26-24, 15-12).
Kelsie Bowling had 35 kills in the tournament for the Lakers (3-13), and Peyton Hartsough had 38 digs. Justice Haston had 42 assists and 19 digs, and Adelyn Dininny had 39 assists and eight aces.
Area scores
In Kendallville, Prairie Heights won in straight sets over East Noble. The set scores were 25-13, 25-13, 25-11.
In Fort Wayne, Angola fell to Homestead in four sets. The Spartans won 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18.
Prep Boys Soccer EN blanked at home
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost 5-0 to Columbia City Monday.
The Knights trailed 3-0 at halftime.
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors sweep Hornets
ANGOLA — Westview earned a 5-0 sweep over Angola Monday night.
The Warriors won at all five positions in two sets.
Westview 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Connor Libey (A) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Aiden Koch (A) 6-0, 6-2. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Brady Warren (A) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Marcus Miller-Jacob Pontorno (A) 6-4, 6-4. 2. Kylen Bender-Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Harrison Bruick-Quinn Aldred (A) 6-1, 6-0.
Fremont JVs win invite
FREMONT — Fremont won its 12th annual junior varsity invitational on Saturday, winning championships in all five positions.
The Eagles had 50 points with Angola second with 25 and a Fremont’s “B” team third with 23. East Noble was fourth with 17, followed by Bethany Christian (11) and DeKalb (4).
Fremont’s “A” team went 3-0 at all five positions. The singles champions were Jeremy Rode at No. 1, Corbin Beeman at No. 2 and Colton Guthrie at No. 3. The No. 1 doubles title went to Aiden Dornbush and Andrew McEntarfer. The Eagle champs at No. 2 doubles were Luke Campbell and Braiden Gaskill.
Fremont’s “B” team had runner-up finishes from Ethan Grimm at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Avery McEntarfer and Austyn Fugate. The other three positions placed fourth with Bradley Wyse at No. 1 singles, Caydin Hufnagle at No. 2 singles, and at No. 1 doubles where Brady Verdin, Dylan Fansler and Isaac Perez all saw action.
Fremont’s Steve Burkholder played for Angola at No. 2 doubles and finished fourth.
The Eagle J.V. team was 10-2 after Saturday and also won the Angola Invitational.
Bowling Best scores reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Sept. 13.
MEN: Moose — Taylor Schwartz 266. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 253. Masters & Slaves — Mike Plummer 276, 724 series. Booster — Billy Zink 278, Bob Byanski 268, Mike Hasselman 265, Jason Flaugh 264, Ken Penley 257.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 214, 546 series, Jennifer Moring 210, 503 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Kathy Laughlin 202, 512 series, Liz Winsley 523 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 208, 610 series. Booster — Dawn Simmons 223, 627 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 207, 600 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ethan Pfeiffer 245, 612 series, Kyle Toyias 235, 680 series, Ed Gowgiel 233, Josh Wirges 232, 629 series, Madi Flaugh 227, 586 series, Juli Plummer 214, 562 series, Hope Moring 545 series, Elizabeth Jones 535 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel — 501 series.
MS Cross Country DMS boys take first
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Middle School won the Harding Invitational Tuesday.
Overall champion Corbin Smith (11:22) was one of five Baron runners in the top 10. He was followed to the chute by Brady Vince (third, 12:10), Nolan Sonnenberg (fifth, 12:19), Alex Stahl (eighth, 12:34) and Wyatt Knepper (10th, 12:42).
DeKalb also won the junior varsity meet. Caden Rice (second, 13:15) led a tight pack up front along with Jayden Harris (fourth, 13:34), Cody Bernard (sixth, 13:58), Sam Lehman (seventh, 14:00) and Griffin Elkins (eighth, 14:11).
The Barons took sixth in the Edgewood Invitational Sept. 11. Top DeKalb finishers were Smith (12th, 11:12), Vince (16th, 11:19), Sonnenberg (33rd, 11:49), Knepper (53rd, 12:21) and Stahl (55th, 12:24).
DMS girls rule invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won the Harding Invitational Tuesday.
Sarah Maple (12:13) and Reese Schmidt went (12:33) went 1-2 up front to lead the Barons. They were followed by Baylee Tysen (fifth, 13:45), Eliana Shaffer (seventh, 14:26) and Sydney Helbert (13th, 15:11).
The Barons also won the junior varsity meet. Kyla La Rue was second (15:34) and Annie Schweitzer fourth (16:17) to lead DeKalb. They were followed by Laken Mosier (eighth, 17:56), Payton Patino (ninth, 17:58) and Claire Haber (14th, 21:06).
DeKalb took 10th in the Edgewood Invitational Sept. 11. Schmidt (sixth, 11:46) led the Barons. Following were Tysen (38th, 12:55), Shaffer (48th, 13:23), Helbert (67th, 14:07) and Woodcox (69th, 14:10).
Junior high Blazers run at West Noble
LIGONIER — Eastside’s junior high cross country team competed at the Chuck Schlemmer Invitational at West Noble Saturday.
In the junior high varsity boys race, Andrew Strong was 51st at 11:44. Noah Dove was 110th at 12:32. Hunter Ellinger was 113th at 12:34. Nolan Davis was 168th at 13:46. Jackson Burley was 173rd at 14:03. William McCreery was 177th at 14:10. Gage Donaldson was 182nd at 14:23.
In the junior varsity boys race, Carder Davis was 165th at 16:15. Wyatt Tolley was 220th at 19:07. Cooper Kaiser was 224th at 19:45.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack was 118th at 14:02. Lucy Kitchen was 161st at 14:47. Layla Fritz was 179th at 15:50.
Middle School Volleyball
DeKalb teams get three wins
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams were winners in three matches last week.
At Riverview Thursday, the eighth grade won 25-9, 25-15. Lilli Van Gessel had 11 points, nine aces, six kills and three assists. Belle Wimer had six points, four aces and four kills. Korah Benson had six points with five aces.
Hailey Hughes, Kassidy Garten and Autumn Klinker all had two points, with Garten picking up two aces. Macie Hall had 10 assists and two kills.
The seventh-grade squad topped Riverview 25-11, 25-16. Lilly Jackson served 10 points, Taya Stahly served nine, Jazmyn Stokes served eight and Ella Nixon served seven. Stahly had seven attacks and Brooklyn Hicks had three.
The eighth grade also won over Harding 25-15, 25-9. Klinker had nine points and four aces. Van Gessel had six points, four aces and four kills. Hall had five points, two aces and three assists. Vanessa Chorpenning and Garten each had two points and two aces.
The seventh grade took down Harding 25-14, 25-7. Jackson had 21 aces and Nicole Rogers had three. Stahly had two hits and Khloe Gillian had one. Elle Armstrong had a dig.
Against Woodside, DeKalb’s eighth grade won 25-15, 25-15. Chorpenning had nine points and four aces. Van Gessel had eight points, eight aces and four assists. Klinker had eight points and four aces. Hall had four assists.
The Baron seventh-graders won 25-19, 25-17.
DeKalb sixth-graders top PH
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade teams defeated Prairie Heights Wednesday.
The Baron A-team won 25-16, 25-17. Evie Weber had six points, six aces, two kills and two assists for the Barons. Ellington Sparkman, Brooke Culler and Avalynn Schache all had two points. Schache had four aces.
Kyla Kjendalen had two kills and an ace, and Mollee Sonneberg had a kill and two aces. Addy Brand had three aces.
The DeKalb B-team won in three games, 25-13, 21-25, 15-5. Sydney Dunn and Tiegan Jordan both had seven aces. Sylvia Neal, Lydia McHenry and Delilah Warner all had three aces.
The B-team also defeated Lakewood Park Christian 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. Jordan had 10 aces, Warner had eight and Dunn had six. Brand had three aces and a kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.