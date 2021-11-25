GARRETT — Watching Nataley Armstrong play, it’s hard to believe people told her she couldn’t do something.
Those people obviously know by now they were mistaken.
Armstrong signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Malone University in Canton, Ohio, Wednesday with family, friends and teammates looking on.
“This is a kid who never took no for an answer,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “Ever since she’s been little, a lot of times people tell her why she couldn’t do it, and she found ways to do it. It’s a proud moment.
“The thing about our team is how smart they are. They’re all going to go to college anyway and some will go for more than four years. To be able to get this paid for, and to understand how all this work has been like a job to pay for their college, now she gets to play for four more years. This is pretty special.”
The Pioneers compete in NCAA Division II and the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Armstrong will play for former Malone point guard Selana Reale, now in her third season as head coach.
“I like how the head coach was a point guard herself,” Armstrong said. “That’s going to help. They play a similar style (to Garrett), they like to get out in transition and they’re up in people’s faces on defense. I think I can fit into that.
“I look forward to getting to know the team on and off the court, and it’s going to help me fit into the program. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and improve the next four years. Ever since I started playing basketball in second or third grade, I always wanted to play at the next level, so this is exciting.”
She’s grown and improved at Garrett, where she became the school’s all-time assist leader last season as a junior, and this season has already beat her single-game mark with 15.
She’s earned All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area honors the last two seasons. She’s also excelled as a runner, reaching the semi-state in cross country this fall and qualifying for state in the 400 last spring.
“Nataley’s probably one of the most gifted passers I’ve ever coached,” said Justin Jordan, her club coach with OPS. “She’s got a very high IQ. She sees plays before they happen. I think that’s what a lot of schools loved when they saw her, and she’s also a competitor. She hates to lose.
“She’s willing to make that next play, guard the best player and sacrifice her own scoring to make everybody else better.”
“You’ve seen her improve from a defensive point guard to a passing point guard to now a kid who can score,” Lapadot said. “I can’t wait to see what she can do at the next level. When she focuses just on basketball she’s going to be even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.