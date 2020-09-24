LIGONIER — The West Noble girls soccer team is coming together at the right time.
After a 1-0 win over Lakeland on Monday, the Chargers squeaked out another close win on Thursday. This time, they beat Lakewood Park 2-1 on senior night.
“For them, this was a long-time coming on senior night. They talked about how they haven’t won on senior night in a really long time. I told them that should not be a thing. They should be winning on senior night for the seniors,” West Noble coach Jennifer Reyes said. “I think for them it was good to come up and play against a really good team. I think that’s going to help us in the future.”
The Panthers outshot the Chargers 16-7, but only a few of those shots by Lakewood were on goal.
They had multiple opportunities early on to take the lead. At the 24:52 mark, Frannie Talarico had a free kick just outside of the box but the attempt said. A few minutes later a handball was called on the Chargers inside the box, awarding Lakewood Park a penalty kick. Sabra Harms took the shot but skied it over the crossbar.
Ten minutes later, West Noble’s Sherlyn Torres took the ball up the right side and took a long shot from a few yards outside the box, and the ball flew over the Panthers keepers’ gloves into the back of the net.
Midway through the second half, the Chargers switched keepers from Erika Ibarra to Jacquelin Delgado. Less than 90 seconds after the change, Talarico sent in a cross that was touched by Harms and into the goal to tie the match, 1-1.
Talarico had an opportunity to give Lakewood the lead with another free kick. Her shot from 30 yards skipped off the top of the crossbar.
With the clock winding down, Torres saved the day for West Noble. She had a breakaway chance with 2:30 left, and as she approached the goal, she slid it by the Panther keeper for the game winner.
“I felt like I was nagging her a lot, because I know she has the potential to do that,” Reyes said. “But it takes someone to get that out of her or else she’s just kind of roaming around until the ball gets close to her. I think Sherlyn is one of our best players. When I put that responsibility on her I know it’s a lot pressure, but as we can see, I know she can do that.”
West Noble returns to play on Saturday at Central Noble. Lakewood Park hosts Jimtown also on Saturday.
