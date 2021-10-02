CARMEL — DeKalb’s Lillie Cone bounced back with a round of 76 on the second day of the girls state golf tournament.
Cone had a 87 Saturday, and finished with a two-day total of 163, tying her for 31st place.
Cone started her day on the back nine at Prairie View Golf Club. She fired off a 37 through nine holes before a short rain delay interrupted her round and put a paused on the tournament.
In the first nine holes, Cone had a pair of birdies, one on the par-3 15th and another on the par-5 18th.
She finished her round with a 39 on the front and no double bogeys.
A two-time sectional champion and this year’s Northeast 8 Conference champ, Cone shot a 74 at the East Noble Regional last week, earning a shot to play at state.
Cone was the first DeKalb player to compete at state since 2017, when the entire Baron team qualified.
Saturday’s second round was delayed due to rain in the morning, and play resumed about 2 p.m.
Macy Leeson of Lapel shot a 74 in the second round, leaving her at even par for the two days at 144 and giving her the state championship for the second consecutive season.
Chloe Johnson of Evansville North, who shared the halfway lead with Leeson, shot a 75 and wound up two strokes back. Ava Ray of Franklin was two strokes back at 146.
Evansville North repeated as the state team champion with a 304 in the second round and a total of 606. Homestead finished second, 18 strokes back.
