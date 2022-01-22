COLUMBIA CITY — East Noble and DeKalb were both short-handed at Saturday's Northeast 8 Conference meet but still had productive days each with one individual champion.
The Knights' Aidan Sprague won the 126-pound bracket, and the Barons' Braxton Miller took home the 145-pound title.
Bellmont had six individual champions and won the team title with 241.5 points, edging out Norwell, who had three title winners, in second at 230.5. Columbia City took third place with 171.5 points, followed by New Haven at 161.5, East Noble 137, DeKalb 130, Leo 66 and Huntington North 65.
"We came out really flat in the morning. You take away that round, and we had a good day the rest of the day," East Noble coach Sam Riesen said.
Sprague won the second conference title of his career on Saturday and his first at 126 pounds.
"I felt great. I had a good week of practice all week and it showed," Sprague said.
Sprague won all three matches by pin. He took down Leo's Caiden Karns in the first period in the first round, then won in the second period in the semifinals over Bellmont's Blake Luginbill.
In the championship match against Norwell's Max Walker, Sprague worked quickly and was up 6-2 with three takedowns in the first minute. He earned a three-point near-fall and another take down to be up 11-3 after the first period.
Starting on bottom in the second period, Sprague got the escape then another takedown before pinning Walker 40 seconds in.
"He bested the competition today and hopefully can keep riding that momentum through the postseason," Riesen said.
The two-time state medalist stayed undefeated at 28-0 and feels like he's peaking at the right time.
"It feels great, because you have your rocky matches in the beginning of the season. But you look forward to the end, because you're going to be in the best shape, the sharpest and I think that's where I'm at right now," Sprague said. "I'm looking better and beating kids by larger deficits than I was at the beginning of the season. I'm excited for the train to keep on rolling."
For Miller, he earned his way to the championship match after a forfeit in the first round and a 12-3 major decision over Norwell's Cody Cox.
"Putting in all the of the time, it felt good," Miller said.
In the title bout, Miller faced off against Leo's Spencer Hart. Miller got two quick points in the first period with a takedown, then rode Hart to be up 2-0 after the first period. Miller started on top to begin the second period and never allowed Hart to escape. Miller was on bottom at the start of the third and got the escape in the first minute and battled to get another takedown at the end of the match for the 5-0 victory. Miller improved to 27-4 on the season.
"I knew I was up. I just had to keep pushing and pushing," Miller said.
Barons coach Travis Gaff said, "It's great to see Braxton win a conference championship. The big thing for him is it's always great when you see him stay aggressive. He's very good, but sometimes lets off the gas a little bit. To finish the match when you're already up 3-0 and get that extra takedown at the end to make it 5-0 was really good."
DeKalb had two other wrestlers reach the finals. Mason Chase at 120 pounds placed second after losing by technical fall to Bellmont's Isaac Ruble, who's a two-time state runner-up. Elijah Knepper made to the title match of the 160-pound bracket but was pinned by the Braves' Duke Meyers late in the first period.
The Barons and Knights were both missing key pieces on Saturday and hope to get them back before sectionals next Saturday at West Noble.
"We were missing three guys that will be in our lineup next week. A couple of them were a little dinged up, so we wanted to make sure to take precautionary measures and save them for the big tournament series," Gaff said.
The Barons had 10 of their 12 wrestlers place despite being down a few grapplers, and that meant some younger guys stepping up, including freshman Blayne Koch, who had two wins on the season before Saturday and placed fifth at 126 pounds. Nic Ley (220 pounds) finished third and Gaven Hopkins (152) placed fourth for DeKalb. Mitch Snyder (182) and Landon Armstrong (285) finished fifth.
For the Knights, Jacob Everson (160) finished in third place. Tommy Brinker (106), Ben Barker (132), Cody Biddle (138), Connor Leins (170) each placed fourth, and Jalen Belhumeur (145) and Tyrin Parks (220) each took fifth.
Northeast 8 Conference Meet
Columbia City High School
Team Scores
1. Bellmont 241.5, 2. Norwell 230.5, 3. Columbia City 171.5, 4. New Haven 161.5, 5. East Noble 137, 6. DeKalb 130, 7. Leo 66, 8. Huntington North 65.
First-place matches
106 — Ocampo (NH) 4-0 dec. over Krouse (CC), 113 — Doster (NH) 19-3 tech fall over Smithley (NW). 120 — Ruble (B) 20-4 tech fall over Chase (DK). 126 — Sprague (EN) 2:40 pin over Walker (NW). 132 — Faurote (B) 2:35 pin over Bussard (NH). 138 — Litchfield (B) 3-2 dec. over Teusch (HN). 145 — Miler (D) 5-0 dec. over Hart (L). 152 — Manley (B) 5:13 pin over Reed (CC). 160 — Myers (B) 1:57 pin over Knepper (D). 170 — Johnson (N) 16-0 tech fall over Kirk (NH). 182 — Kahn (N) 2:43 pin over Friedt (B). 195 — Kukelhan (B) 7-6 dec. over Elliott (HN). 220 — Tomasek (N) 1:11 pin over Martin (B). 285 — Clifford (CC) :44 pin over Michael (N).
Third-place matches
106 — Prough (N) 8-0 maj. dec. over Brinker (EN). 113 — Barnum (HN) 4-2 dec. over English (CC). 120 — Sander (CC) 8-2 dec. over Cooper (NH). 126 — Luginbill (B) 5-1 dec. over Acres (CC). 132 — Pennington (L) 4-2 dec. over Barker (EN). 138 — Maggard (CC) 12-6 dec. over Biddle (EN). 145 — Miller (NH) 5-1 dec. over Cox (N). 152 — Behning (N) 4-3 dec. over Hopkins (D). 160 — Everson (EN) 4:39 pin over McCabe (N). 170 — Goree (CC) 8-7 dec. over Leins (EN). 182 — Coolman (L) 6-4 dec. over Hodges (CC). 195 — Luther (N) 3-1 dec. over Parke (CC). 220 — Ley (D) 5-1 dec. over Richison (HN). 285 — Robinson (B) 4:17 pin over Clark (NH).
Fifth-place matches
106 — No match. 113 — Ahmed (EN) 2:19 pin over Krueckeberg (B). 120 — Dreiband (N) won by forfeit. 126 — Koch (D) 4:39 pin over Karns (L). 132 — Bennett (N) 9-1 maj. dec. over Hicks (D). 138 — Lewis (N) 4-1 dec. over Elkins (NH). 145 — Belhumuer (EN) 1:30 pin over Miller (B). 152 — Wiler (L) 6-4 OT win over Herrera (EN). 160 — Lepera (NH) won by forfeit over Russel (L). 170 — Christner (B) 2:08 pin over Dunn (D). 182 — Snyder (D) 3:59 pin over Mason (NH). 195 — Parks (EN) :35 pin over Poiry (NH). 220 — Geiger (CC) 2:14 pin over Ware (NH). 285 — Armstrong (D) :44 pin over Leighty (EN).
