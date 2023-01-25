AUBURN — Tri-State Gymnastics took part in the Walk of Fame meet at Kruse Plaza recently.
Ava Pant won the all-around and also had first-place finishes in the vault and beam in Level 3. Emmerson Mallory won the bars and beam and was first all-around in Level 4. Macy Buchanan won the beam and floor and tied for first in the vault on her way to a first-place all-around finish in Level 4. Elise Baker won the bars and all-around in Level 6. Kaylee Neuenschwander was first all-around and won the beam in Level 7.
Other event winners for the Tri-State team included Haven Wetzel (Level 1 beam), Jaden Waddin (Level 2 floor), Lynlee Werling (Level 3 vault), Addi Steury (Level 3 all-around), Natalei Patton (Level 4 floor), Kylie Phillilps (Level 5 floor), Aria Schrock (Level 6 beam), Ciera Hill (Level 6 vault) and Brooke Miller (Level 7 bars).
Walk of Fame
Level 1: Alaina Confort (hometown, Fremont) 2nd vault 8.575, 9th bars 8.35, 11th beam 8.35, 8th floor 8.725, 9th AA 34.975; Haven Wetzel (Angola) 8th vault 8.825; tie 4th bars 9.075, 1st beam 9.45, 2nd floor 9.45, 4th AA 36.725; Kenzie Eldridge (Angola) 2nd vault 9.15, 9th bars 8.75; 11th beam 9.35; 8th floor 8.725, 9th AA 34.975.
Level 2: Jaden Waddin (Angola) 9th vault 8.5, tie 4th bars 9.2, 3rd beam 9.3, 1st floor 9.425, 2nd AA 36.425; Ella Hensch (Ang.) 8th vault 8.65, 9th bars 9.1, 11th beam 8.55, 4th floor 9.375, 10th AA 35.675; Piper Mallory (Sturgis) tie 10th vault 8.475, tie 9th bars 8.85, 8th beam 8.975, tie 6th floor 9.05, 12th AA 35.35.
Level 3: Charlie Vanover (Pleasant Lake) 11th vault 8.6, 6th bars 9.225, 11th beam 8.575, 4th floor 9.3, tie 8th AA 35.7; Zara Wolf (Reading) 4th vault 8.925, 5th bars 9.25, tie 2nd beam 8.95, 4th floor 9.15, 3rd AA 36.275; Alyssa Everett (Coldwater) 7th vault 8.925, tie 11th bars 8.65, 12th beam 8.45, 13th floor 7.85, 13th AA 33.95; Miley Meston (Angola) 2nd vault 9.2, tie 8th bars 9.025, 3rd beam 9.3, 8th floor 9.0, 5th AA 36.525; Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) 13th vault 8.05, 13th bars 7.85, 10th beam 8.6, 12th floor 8.825, 13th AA 33.325; Lynlee Werling (Angola) 1st vault 9.05, 12th bars 8.75, 6th beam 8.65, 12th floor 8.675, 13th AA 35.125; Addi Steury (Hamilton) 3rd vault 8.85, 2nd bars 9.35, tie 2nd beam 9.3, 6th floor 9.175, 1st AA 36.675; Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) tie 3rd vault 9.25, 2nd bars 9.35, 5th beam 9.3, 8th floor 9.1, 7th AA 36.75; London Osting (Coldwater) 5th vault 9.15, 10th bars 8.8, 13th beam 9.35, 11th floor 8.875, 11th AA 35.175; Tiffany Miller (Corunna) tie 3rd bars 9.325, 7th beam 9.225, 3rd floor 9.35, tie 3rd AA 37.15; Kelynn Kleeber (Pleasant Lake) 3rd vault 9.25, 5th bars 9.225, 8th beam 8.725, 2nd floor 9.425, 6th AA 36.5; Ava Pant (Angola) 1st vault 9.225, 3rd bars 9.425, 1st beam 9.25, 3rd floor 9.25, 1st AA 37.15; Jayla Slabaugh (Angola) 3rd vault 9.075, 4th bars 9.35, tie 2nd beam 8.95, tie 5th floor 9.0, 2nd AA 36.375, Addelyn Karnes (Orland) 10th vault 8.65, 9th bars 9.075, 8th beam 9.025, tie 9th floor 8.95, tie 9th AA 35.7.
Level 4: Arlee Covell (Angola) 10th vault 8.625, 6th bars 8.8, tie 11th beam 8.15, tie 2nd floor 9.15, 9th AA 34.725; Natalei Patton (Hamilton) 2nd vault 9.275, 2nd bars 8.95, 4th beam 9.325, 1st floor 9.3, 2nd AA 36.85; Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis) 6th vault 9.075, 1st bars 9.1, 1st beam 9.5, 2nd floor 9.25, 1st AA 36.925; Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) tie 8th vault 8.8, 10th bars 8.2, 6th beam 8.675, tie 6th floor 8.95, 8th AA 34.625; Addison Myers (Hamilton) 10th vault 8.775, 13th bars 7.8, 3rd beam 9.425, 12th floor 8.475, 9th AA 34.475; Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) tie 4th vault 9.1, 7th bars 8.5, 2nd beam 9.45, tie 3rd floor 9.05, 3rd AA 36.1; Macy Buchanan (Angola) tie 1st vault 9.35. 3rd bars 9.05, 1st beam 9.65, 1st floor 9.45, 1st AA 37.5.
Level 5: Lexi Wainwright (Angola) tie 8th 8.65, 7th bars 7.7, 8th beam 8.45, tie 4th floor 9.05, 9t h AA 33.875; Kylie Phillips (Howe) tie 11th vault 8.4, 3rd bars 8.45, 6th beam 8.675, 1st floor 9.4, 3rd AA 34.9; Hannah Hunt (Angola) tie 5th vault 9.0, 11th bars 7.3, 2nd beam 9.025, 6th floor 8.95, 7th AA 34.275.
Level 6: Elise Baker (Angola) 9th vault 8.5, 1st bars 9.275, 3rd beam 9.275, 3rd floor 9.125, 1st AA 36.175; Alexis Conklin (Angola) tie 10th vault 8.475; 3rd bars 8.85, 11th beam 8.25, 2nd floor 9.15, 8th AA 34.725; Aria Schrock (Fremont) 6th vault 8.8, 7th bars 8.35, 1st beam 9.475, tie 6th floor 9.0, 4th AA 35.625; Ciera Hill (Angola) 1st vault 9.35, 6th bars 8.45, 4th beam 9.25, tie 6th floor 9.0, 2nd AA 36.05; Macy Newhard (Angola) 3rd vault 8.85, 2nd bars 9.175, 9th beam 8.475, 5th floor 9.05, 5th AA 35.55; Elle Armstrong (Auburn) 7th vault (8.65, 5th bars 8.725, 2nd beam 9.375, 89th floor 8.975, 3rd AA 35.725.
Level 7: Olivia Conklin (Angola) tie 6th vault 8.95, tie 7th bars 8.05, 6th beam 7.7. Piper Hasseln (Angola) 4th vault 9.1, 3rd bars 8.7, 3rd beam 8.95, 3rd floor 9.125, 2nd AA 35.875; Brooke Miller (Fremont) 8.625, 1st bars 8.9, 8th beam 7.7, 6th floor 8.95, 7th AA 34.175; Claire Senecal (Fremont) 3rd vault 9.125, tie 7th bars 8.05, 2nd beam 9.05, 4th floor 9.1, 4th AA 35.3; Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) tie 6th vault 8.95, 4th bars 8.675, 1st beam 9.25, 5th floor 9.075, 1st AA 35.95.
