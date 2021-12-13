Prep Wrestling EN tops Barons in NE8 triple dual
OSSIAN — DeKalb lost to all three Northeast 8 Conference opponents in a triple dual at Norwell Saturday.
The Barons, hit hard by injuries, lost 51-21 to Norwell, 48-33 to East Noble and 71-8 to Bellmont.
Braxton Miller (145 pounds) and Braylon Meyer (106) went 3-0 for the day for DeKalb. Elijah Knepper (160) was 2-1 and Jason Teague (138) was 1-1.
Mason Chase (120), Isaac Anderson (126) Dominic Dunn (170) and Nic Ley (220) also won matches.
The Knights also lost to Bellmont (55-23) and Norwell (42-36).
Aidan Sprague went 3-0 on the day for East Noble with two pins and a technical fall victory. That gave him 100 wins in his prep career.
Local girls fare well in Lebanon
LEBANON — Four area girls placed in the Lebanon Invitational on Saturday.
That included all three Central Noble wrestlers. The Cougars placed 12th out of 39 teams with 43 points.
Angelina Clay won the 98-pound championship to lead CN. She won all three of her matches by pin, starting with Pendleton Heights’ Kyla Hanna in 12 seconds, then Penn’s Miley Perkins in 1 minute, 8 seconds and Jay County’s Lizzie Dollar in 2:45.
Kieandra DeWitt was third at 113. She was 3-1 in the tournament and pinned North Knox’s Briley Cliver in the third-place match in 4:04.
Alissia Piatti was eighth in the 120 B class for the Cougars. She was 1-3 on the day with the lone win coming in an 11-0 major decision in her first consolation match over Jay County’s Lizzy Nuchols.
Eastside’s Timmery Hunter also competed in the tournament and placed fifth at 160. She was 3-1 on the day, picking up three pins after a first-round loss. She pinned Columbia City’s Lainey Wooley in 43 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Prep Swimming Locals compete in Wawasee Invite
SYRACUSE — Angola, East Noble and Fremont’s Gage Forrest and Camilo Vega swam in the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
In the girls’ meet, the Hornets placed third with 343.5 points and the Knights were fifth with 305.
In the boys’ meet, Angola was fourth with 288 and East Noble was fifth with 266. Fremont had 45 points. The best Eagle finish was from Forrest in fifth place in the 100-yard freestyle.
The host Warriors won both meets.
The lone local champion was Angola’s Marcus Miller in the boys’ 100 freestyle. He also finished second in the 200 freestyle.
The Angola boys took second and fifth in the 200 freestyle relay. The second place team included Miller, Aidan Shannon, Xavier Hosek and Ethan Sanders. The fifth place team included Michael Newburg, Oliver, Koch, Vaughn Cooper and Josiah Young.
Sanders was second in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Young was sixth in the 500 freestyle.
For East Noble, Owen Chambers was second in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Nathan Richards was fourth in the 500 freestyle and swam a season-best time in placing sixth in the 100 backstroke. Hunter Cole was fourth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 50 freestyle.
The team of Chambers, Richards, Cole and Jack Bolinger finished third in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
In the girls’ meet, Angola freshman Ella Sears was second in the 100 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke.
Taylor Shelburne was second and McKenna Ppwers was fifth in the 500 freestyle. Frances Krebs was third in both the 100 butterfly and the 50 freestyle.
The team of Krebs, Brooke Shelburne, Taylor Shelburne and Sears was third in both the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 free relay. The team of Powers, Emily Rodriguez, Maysa Krebs and Milena Antos was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.
For the East Noble girls, Lily Meyer was second in the diving competition, followed by teammate Megan Stein in third. Paige Anderson was sixth in the 100 backstroke, and Megan Kabrich had a season-best time in placing sixth in the 500 freestyle.
The Knights were sixth in both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Middle School Basketball CN boys 8th tops Bremen
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Bremen 45-24 Saturday, and the Cougars lost to the Lions in the seventh grade game 51-16.
In the eighth grade contest, Nick Freeman paced Central Noble with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Simeon Gard had 13 points and six boards. Keegan Knight had a season-high nine points with five rebounds and two steals. Trey Shisler added five points and three assists.
In the seventh grade game, Alex Scott had eight points and Jerrick Deter scored five for Central Noble.
On Thursday, the Cougar seventh graders beat visiting Churubusco 44-22. Scott and Landen Burkhart each had 15 points for CN. Scott also had seven rebounds, six steals and two assists.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Dec. 6.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Ian Fry for men (113 pins over average), Brianna Dickson for women (113) and Hayden Dibble for youth (111).
MEN: Moose — Ian Fry 283, Jim Smith 268, Ryan David 264, Jeff Griffith 263, Travis Grigsby 253, 721 series. Booster — Skyler Plummer 279, Jerry Baker 279, 752 series, Jason Flaugh 278, 791 series, Kyle Baker 274. Industrial — Greg Myers 254.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 247, Christine Wise 225, 536 series, Amy Patrick 206. Coffee — Kay Harman 539 series, Jane Ellert 519 series. Booster — Brianna Dickson 257, 713 series, Cheyenne Woods 221, 532 series, Jamie Crosby 217, 567 series, Dawn Simmons 213, 543 series, Nycole Adcox 202, 565 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 258, 685 series, Eddie Gowgiel 233, 658 series, Madi Flaugh 225, 625 series, Elizabeth Jones 572 series.
