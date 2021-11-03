WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls played the way coach Noah Stuckey thought they would after seeing them in the summer.
The Barons played aggressive defense with lots of hands and tie-ups going for loose balls. The result was limiting Heritage to three second-half field goals and pulling away to a season-opening 46-34 win.
DeKalb got 14 points each from Lillie Cone, who hit four threes, and freshman Ashley Cox, who continually creating scoring chances taking the ball to the basket, hitting 9-of-12 from the line with the rest of the team a combined 5-of-16.
“That was the way we wanted to play, with our hands on defense and hustling,” said Stuckey, who got his first home win as DeKalb coach. “We got a little tired in the second quarter, and we got tired in the fourth quarter. We were slapping instead of getting the ball.
“Fourteen of 28 at the line, but we got there 28 times.”
The Patriots got nine points from Ella Bickel and seven from Shelby Schane.
DeKalb didn’t let one bad play turn into a second bad play.
“That’s the way this team is,” Stuckey said. “If they do something bad, they turn right around and make a good play. It’s not over. Sometimes girls hang their heads and think it’s over, and they give up a layup at the other end.”
DeKalb rolled to 16-5 lead early in the second quarter, but then went scoreless for about six minutes as Heritage chipped away. A Cone three-pointer helped the Barons keep a slim 19-17 lead at the half, which disappeared as Abby Zelt scored inside for Heritage on the first possession of the second half.
Cone immediately answered with a three, and DeKalb had the lead for good to make it 26-21. Bickel’s three got the Patriots within 30-27 in the last minute of the quarter, but Cox answered with a triple to send the Barons to the fourth quarter with a 33-27 advantage.
Cone scored after a steal and assist by Cox, and Maddie Hickman followed with a bucket to put DeKalb up 10 as the fourth quarter started, and Heritage would get no closer than within seven the rest of the way.
DeKalb’s junior varsity opened the season with a 41-13 win over Heritage. Baylee Doster had 12 to lead the Barons, Cox had nine and Kate Engelberth scored seven.
