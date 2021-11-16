FORT WAYNE — Class 3A No. 4 Garrett defeated Fort Wayne North Side 60-28 in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
The Railroaders (3-1) led the Legends (0-4) 16-4 after the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime.
Bailey Kelham led the Railroaders in scoring with 25 points. Morgan Ostrowski was second for the team with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and six blocks.
Nataley Armstrong broke her previous assist record (13) by finishing with 15 for the game. She also tallied four points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Railroaders travel to DeKalb on Friday with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m.
Central Noble 53,
Bethany Christian 25
At Waterford Mills, the Cougars (4-1) led 33-6 at the half in the non-conference victory.
Madi Vice had 31 points to lead Central Noble, and Meghan Kiebel added six points.
Zoe Willems had 18 points for the Bruins (2-3).
Blackhawk Christian 72, Fremont 41
At Fort Wayne, the Eagles were outscored 28-13 in the second quarter in their non-conference loss to the Braves.
Regan Miller led the Braves (5-1) with 15 points and seven rebounds on their way to the victory.
The Eagles (1-2) were led by Jada Rhonehouse with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Wawasee 59, Lakeland 44
In Syracuse, the Lakers (2-3) trailed the Warriors (4-1) 28-18 at halftime and 46-30 after three quarters in a non-conference defeat.
Faith Riehl led Lakeland with 18 points and nine rebounds. Peyton Hartsough had 11 points and six boards, and Kayla Poole had nine points and six rebounds. Alivia Rasler added five points and six rebounds.
Lakewood Park 32, Westview 25
In Emma, the Panthers (1-4) earned their first victory under head coach Jared Estep in a non-conference victory over the Warriors (1-3).
Frannie Talarico and Maddi Beck led Lakewood Park with 14 and seven points respectively.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Trine men 74,
Benedictine (Ill.) 67
At the MTI Center in Angola, the NCAA DIII No. 7 Thunder took advantage of a 15-0 run early in the second half and improved to 3-0 on their way to a non-conference win against the Eagles.
Nick Bowman led the Thunder with 15 points on 7-14 shooting. Mitch Geller, Hayden Jones and Emmanuel Megnanglo each added ten points, also combining for ten rebounds, six steals and five blocks.
