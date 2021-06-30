FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.
The Loons hit three home runs and outhit Fort Wayne 11-7. But the TinCaps rallied twice in the later innings to pull out the victory.
Fort Wayne scored two runs after two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the contest at 4. Agustin Ruiz hit a ground-rule double to left to score Kelvin Melean, then Tirso Ornelas singled to right to score Ryan Ward.
Great Lakes scored in the top of the 11th inning on a run-scoring double by Deacon Liput. TinCaps third baseman Ethan Skender kept the deficit at one run by throwing out Loon Zac Ching at home plate on Juan Zabala’s fielder’s choice grounder for the second out of the inning.
Melean started at second base to begin the TinCaps’ bottom of the 11th. Fort Wayne went on to load the bases with nobody out and brought two of them home to win it. Skender’s infield single scored Melean to tie the game at 5, then Seamus Curran had a walk-off walk to plate Ruiz.
Ornelas and Ruiz both went 2-for-4 with a walk for the TinCaps. Ornelas drove in three runs. Ruiz stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run. Carter Loewen had two hitless, scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.
