CHURUBUSCO – Churubusco senior Hunter Perlich committed to play basketball at Manchester University on Wednesday.
“I thought Manchester was a perfect fit for me. After we talked to the coaches, I looked at my dad and told him, ‘This is where I want to play,’” Perlich said.
Perlich really likes the style of play the Spartans run, and he felt it was a situation he could thrive in as a basketball player.
“On offense, they like to push it and shoot a lot of threes. Then on defense, they want to be aggressive with it,” Perlich said.
He added that the style was a similar to what he played at Churubusco. Perlich said he still needs to improve his speed and strength to better adjust to college game.
“I think it fits me well since I’m versatile. I think I’ll be able to screen and roll, pick and pop and shoot threes. I can also crash the boards. I’m used to playing the style they play, with playing under Chris Paul at Churubusco. It’s a good fit,” Perlich said.
As a senior, the future Spartan averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Manchester’s small campus also made Perlich comfortable since he’s coming from a small school in Churubusco.
Perlich had the choice to play baseball or basketball in college, but he wants to be either a high school or college basketball coach after his playing career is over, and he said the coaches at Manchester were his favorite so the decision was easy. He plans on studying education.
“I think my whole life I’ve always thought after I get done playing I still want to be in the game. I love being a leader, and I think a coach would be a good role for me,” Perlich said.
Perlich’s senior season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles were in the regional stage of the Class 2A tournament when the IHSAA canceled the tournament and eventually ended the rest of the sports for the 2019-20 school year.
It’s something Perlich and his teammates still think about.
“We all still wish we could have played obviously, but I’m not totally over it. It had to be done. Health is more important than basketball,” Perlich said.
He said he still talks with his teammates and coaches in their team group chat.
“I think everyone is feeling good, a lot better than they were when we first found out,” Perlich said. “We’re going to miss each other. We haven’t seen each other in a long time. We’re hoping to hang out as a team one last time when this all clears up, so that will be nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.