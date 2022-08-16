KENDALLVILLE — The Ryan Worman era has officially begun.
Coming off a 2-14 season, the East Noble boys soccer team began their 2022 campaign Tuesday night with a visit from Garrett in Knights coach Worman’s first game at the helm.
Behind two goals in the first half by senior midfielder Junior Pita, the Knights hung on to defeat the Railroaders 2-1 for their first win of the season.
“Today was a great win for the boys,” Worman said. “They battled hard and we’re starting to figure things out. This is the first time I’ve really seen them play outside of the scrimmage we had on Saturday, so we got things to work on but overall is a good win for everybody.”
Pita put the Knights on the board first at the 30:52 mark of the first half with a shot to the top left corner of the net from about 15 yards out.
He added another one with 11:39 remaining in the half with some fancy footwork, dancing around multiple Garrett defenders with a touch-shot finish between Railroader junior goalkeeper Braydon Kennedy’s legs to put East Noble up 2-0.
“He had a great first half,” Worman said. “He’s coming back from being injured all last year and it’s nice to get him back. I’m sure he’s excited to play.”
The Railroaders (1-1) had multiple opportunities to score in both halves, but outside of a penalty shot from junior midfielder Chase Leech, Knights goalkeeper Braydon Collins saved every other shot that came his way.
“Our guys kept their heads and stayed with the gameplan,” Worman said. “We got unlucky with the penalty kick and there’s nothing you can do about that, but they battled all the way to the end.”
With the victory, the Knights won their first season opener over Garrett for the first time since 2019.
“Last season’s record doesn’t apply to me because I wasn’t here, so I told the boys from day one that we’re starting 0-0 as a team,” Worman said. “This is a great direction and we’ll take a 1-0 start anytime.”
The Knights (1-0) are back at home Saturday when they play Angola, while Garrett hosts Lakeland on Thursday.
