WAVERLY, Iowa -- Many Trine University track and field athletes took part in a big-time indoor meet Friday and Saturday that was held in place of the canceled NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.
Wartburg College hosted the Division III Elite Indoor Championships and the Thunder participants fared very well.
The Trine men placed fifth out of 30 teams with 37.5 points. Wartburg won with 107, followed by Loras, Iowa, in second with 100. Bethel, Minnesota, was third with 43 points.
The Thunder women tied for 10th out of 28 teams with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at 18 points. Wartburg won with 131.5, and Dubuque, Iowa, was second with 80.5.
In the men's meet on Friday, Trine senior Neil O'Brien won the mile run in a school record time of 4 minutes, 11.43 seconds. He set the previous record of 4:15.55 on his home track at Trine on March 6 during the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championships.
The Thunder's distance medley relay team set another program record in placing fourth at 10:17.54 with the team of senior Levi Neuzerling, sophomores Jake Gladieux and Aiden Lapp, and O'Brien. The previous record was 10:22.40 from Neuzerling, Kyran Pearson, Lapp and O'Brien during a Trine home meet on Feb. 27.
Senior Jack Beakas of Auburn was fourth in the 5,000-meter run in 14:53.04. Sophomore Ben Williams was ninth in the 200 in 22.73 seconds.
On Saturday, Gladieux was fourth in the final of the 60-meter hurdles in 8.27 seconds. That was a hundredth of a second off his school record time he set in February 2020.
Gladieux ran 8.33 seconds in his preliminary race on Friday.
Freshman Danny Vinson also improved from his Friday prelim run in the 60 dash to place fourth in the final Saturday at 6.96 seconds. He finished his preliminary race in 7.04 seconds.
In field events Saturday, Williams was third in the long jump at 22 feet, 5.75 inches, and junior Greyson Spohn tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-3.5.
For the Trine women on Saturday, freshman Haley Livingston was third in the long jump (17-2.25) and sixth in the 60 hurdles final in 9.27 seconds.
Livingston finished her 60 hurdles preliminary race Friday in a school record time of 9.24 seconds to qualify for the final. She beat her previous record of 9.35 seconds set at the MIAA Indoor Championships at Calvin University on March 5.
Also on Friday, Livingston set a new program record in the triple jump at 35-3.25. That was good enough for 11th place. She set the previous record of 34-8.25 at the MIAA Indoors on March 5.
The women's 5,000 was ran on Friday at Wartburg. Trine senior Megan Theismann was fourth in 17:52.61, followed by senior teammate Elizabeth Lohman in fifth at 17:58.51.
