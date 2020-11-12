Girls Basketball
Railroaders hand Heritage its first loss
MONROEVILLE — Class 3A eighth-ranked Garrett gave Heritage its first loss of the season Thursday, defeating the Patriots 45-20. Heritage is 3-1.
Morgan Ostrowski and Bailey Kelham each had 15 points to lead the Railroaders (2-0). Ostrowski also had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. Kelham also had six steals.
Taylor Gerke had nine points, five steals, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists for Garrett. Nataley Armstrong added six points, eight assists and five steals.
With health concerns in mind, the junior varsity game was canceled in order to limit contact.
Prep Soccer Many area players named Academic All-State
Many area players recently received Academic All-State honors from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
For the girls, DeKalb and Westview led the area with eight Academic All-State honorees each. Seniors Tristen Adams, Brooke Bowers, Dawn Burch and Grace Snyder and juniors Jamie Gentis, Aliyah Kern, Hope Lewis and Maddison Linker were selected from the Barons. Warriors picked were seniors Addison Bender, Mary Hostetler, Hailee Caldwell, Rochelle Miller, Erika Miller and Alexis Miller and juniors Elaine Troyer and Jasmine Bontrager.
East Noble and Garrett each had five Academic All-State student-athletes. Knight honorees were seniors Holly Butler, Kimberly Li and Lauren Lash and juniors Lacie Stanley and Sophia Gruszczyk. The Railroaders’ selected were seniors Macy Newman, Abigail Ruiz, Sydney Krock and Kandyce Combs and junior Mia Gullett.
On the boys’ side, Angola led the KPC Media Group coverage area with 10 Academic All-State selections: seniors Sam Adamson, Brenden Bowen, Airoh Cassady, Bryce Dailey, Joel Knox, Will Krebs, Jack McClure and Jayden Nafziger and juniors AJ Hersel and Walker Blaschak.
Westview had seven honorees, seniors Keegan Kohlheim, Drew Litwiller and Abdul Saleh and juniors Jadon Yoder, Spencer Conatser, Gramm Egli and Sean Nordman.
DeKalb and Lakewood Park Christian each had five selections. Panthers picked were seniors Zach Collins, Caleb Ramer, Christian Thon and Colton White. Barons chosen were seniors Tanner Collins, Owen Cooper and Blake Gilpin and juniors Alden Lewis and Jacob Ley.
Garrett honorees were seniors Trevor Armstrong, Creigh Dircksen and Zak Klopfenstein and junior Thomas Loeffler.
West Noble and Prairie Heights each had three players earn Academic All-State honors. Senior Coy Wolheter and juniors Brian Diaz and Diego Flores were selected from the Chargers. Seniors Collin Keeslar and Austin Helmick and junior Isaac Burns were picked from the Panthers.
