AUBURN — The DeKalb bowling teams already have his and her sectional championships in hand as they head to regional competition in Fort Wayne today.
The DeKalb boys won over Eastside in two stepladder games to take the team championship at Garrett Bowl Jan. 9, while the girls had the top score after 12 Baker games to take their title.
Both teams advanced as a group to today’s regional at Pro Bowl in Fort Wayne.
State qualifiers, a year ago, the Barons finished behind Eastside in conference competition, but put a big game together to take the sectional.
“That was kind of a letdown but winning the sectional kind of brought them back up,” 15th-year DeKalb coach Chris Toyias said. “We’re looking forward to going all the way through to state. We don’t expect anything less.
“The girls were a third-place team in the conference all year, and for them to step up during sectional and win the team event, that was a huge surprise. That was very exciting to see.”
Eastside scored 2,352 in the Baker games to 2,039 for DeKalb. The Blazers took the first stepladder game 230-185, but the Barons roared back to outscore them 215-156 in the second game for a total win of 400-386.
“We strung a bunch of strikes together and we ended up winning,” Skyler Plummer said. “It was amazing. We all lost it. It was a lot of fun.
“The previous year, we were up by 50-something and we lost by 60-something. I knew that everybody had the chance of stringing some together, and we did it.”
The girls winner was determined by total pins, and the DeKalb girls had their day with 1,783 to 1,684 for Eastside.
Freshman Juli Plummer was part of that effort, and doubled her success last Sunday in the individual sectional at Auburn Bowl, winning with a 615 series to advance to the regional.
“I bowled pretty OK,” Plummer said. “As a freshman, I didn’t think I had a great chance at it, but I worked my way through.
“I’m friends with a lot of people from our conference. It was more about having fun with everybody than winning.”
Madison Flaugh of Garrett was second with 589 and also advanced along with East Noble’s Jessica Willavize (565) and Angola’s Jaden Howard (560).
Eastside bowlers Dominic Weicht (720) and Austin Wilson (700) posted the best two scores in the boys individual sectional, and led seven individual regional qualifiers. Their teammate, Xander Webb (581), was seventh.
Ethan Pfeiffer of East Noble was third at 677, with Skyler Plummer fourth at 637 and DeKalb teammate Gage Schnelker fifth at 624.
Garrett’s Stevie Wilkinson (583) advanced in sixth place.
Schnelker, a sophomore, bowled his best game ever in the singles competition, a 278.
“I had one struggle game where all the pins just weren’t falling for me, but I was consistently hitting my mark,” he said. “Spares for me are a big factor, not necessarily strikes.”
Schnelker was plenty excited with the outcome both days.
“It was a great feeling. I was happy being able to contribute to my team and helping them advance, and knowing that I also got to advance was a big deal. It was my first time ever advancing.”
