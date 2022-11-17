Middle School Basketball DeKalb 8th grade boys squad win season opener over Maple Creek
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team opened its season with a 48-31 victory over Maple Creek on Wednesday.
The Barons ended the second quarter with an 18-2 run to open up a close game, then continued to play solid team defense in the second half.
DeKalb avenged a 2-point loss to Maple Creek from last year.
Central Noble 6th grade boys teams sweep Garrett Locomotives
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball teams defeated Garrett Thursday, 36-17 in the “A” game and 21-0 in the “B” game.
In the “A” contest, the Cougars (4-2) had 12 points from Blake Geiger, nine from Anthony Little and eight points from Connor Dreibelbis.
In the “B” game, Jaykob Garringer had eight points for CN (4-0), and Atticus Duncan scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.