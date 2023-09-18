ANGOLA — Lakeland overcame a feisty effort from Angola to defeat the Hornets 38-37 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division football game behind Angola Middle School Friday night.

The Lakers (4-1, 1-1 NECC Big) scored two touchdowns 52 seconds apart late in the third quarter between recovering a Hornet fumble to take a 38-29 lead. Drannon Miller had a two-yard touchdown run to put Lakeland ahead, then Sean Conley raced around right end for a 51-yard scoring scamper and Carson Mickem kicked the extra point with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in quarter.

