ANGOLA — Lakeland overcame a feisty effort from Angola to defeat the Hornets 38-37 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division football game behind Angola Middle School Friday night.
The Lakers (4-1, 1-1 NECC Big) scored two touchdowns 52 seconds apart late in the third quarter between recovering a Hornet fumble to take a 38-29 lead. Drannon Miller had a two-yard touchdown run to put Lakeland ahead, then Sean Conley raced around right end for a 51-yard scoring scamper and Carson Mickem kicked the extra point with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in quarter.
Angola (0-5, 0-2) showed a lot of fight after losing do-it-all sophomore standout Hawkins Hasselman to an injury in the second quarter.
Senior Micah Steury replaced Hasselman at quarterback and had his third touchdown run of the game with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter to bring the Hornets within three at 38-35. Then Steury threw a pass to Braden Toigo in the end zone for two points to make it a one-point game.
Angola got the ball back rather quickly with a chance to win it after Steury stripped Conley of the ball and recovered the fumble with 5:31 left at the Hornet 39-yard line.
Angola moved the ball to the Lakeland 35, then finished the possession going backwards as it turned the ball over on downs with 1:10 left. A misconnected snap from center led to a four-yard loss on a third-down play, then Mickem sacked Steury on fourth down. Lakeland went on to run out the clock.
Conley ran the ball 14 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Mickem added eight carries for 76 yards and also kicked a 21-yard field goal. Brayden Holbrook threw a touchdown pass to Keegan Merrifield for Lakeland.
The Lakers had three takeaways on defense for the game and led 17-13 at the half.
Hasselman threw a touchdown pass to Lane King and Korbin Roan had a touchdown run in the first half for Angola.
Steury had all three touchdown runs in the second half, and also had an interception on defense.
At Columbia City, The Eagles led 28-10 at halftime and added 21 points in the third quarter.
The Barons rushed for 168 yards. They completed 16-of-31 passes with one interception for 102 yards.
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Cougars built a 24-0 lead after three quarters in winning their second straight game over an NECC Small School Division rival.
Brody Morgan was 15-of-25 passing for CN for 247 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He threw two of those touchdown passes to Conner Fish and one each to Tysen Deck and Drew Pliett.
Deck had four receptions for 115 yards. Fish had four catches for 70 yards, and Pliett had five receptions for 68 yards.
Cam Elias kicked a 36-yard field goal for Central Noble, and Devin Hiestand had 12 carries for 49 yards.
At Hubert Cline Field in Brushy Prairie, the Eagles led 46-7 at the half in winning their first game of the season.
Sophomore Bryce Lawrence scored on both carries for 118 yards for Churubusco (1-4, 1-1 NECC Small). He had touchdown runs of 79 and 39 yards. Seniors Weston Rinker and Mason Jacks scored on their lone carries of the night, Rinker from 30 yards out and Jacks had a 20-yard scoring scamper along with two receptions for 29 yards.
Ethan Smith, Angelo Ianucilli and Colt Singleton had a touchdown run apiece for the Eagles. Smith had two carries for 73 yards. Ianucilli had eight carries for 57 yards and two two-point runs. Churubusco rushed for 409 yards as a team and was 5-for-7 in two-point conversions.
Prairie Heights is 0-5, 0-2.
