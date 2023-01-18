ANGOLA — Angola exploded with an early flurry that threatened to decide Tuesday's game against DeKalb very quickly.
Somehow, however, the Barons held together and played all four quarters.
Despite giving up a 17-0 run to the Hornets in the first quarter and trailing by 19 in the second, the Barons regrouped in a stunning turnaround to take a 67-54 boys basketball win, their second in a row.
The Hornets (3-10) pushed the pace and intensity with their aggressive defense and led 20-6 after the first quarter. Their run included three consecutive three-pointers.
Their lead was as much as 19 points at 27-8 as they hit 7-of-11 from the floor in the second quarter and 14-of-25 in the first half. That included 6-of-11 threes.
From that point on, DeKalb outscored Angola 59-27.
"I'm proud of the kids," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "Where we're at right now in our season, they could have easily folded after that first period.
"We told them to weather the storm and they did that. We got to the fourth quarter and got the lead and from there we just took off. We didn't play great by any means, but we played pretty solid the second half."
Alex Leslie scored a game-high 26 points for DeKalb (2-10), including four threes in the third quarter when the Barons cut into Angola's 10-point halftime lead. Caden Pettis scored 16 and Donnie Wiley added eight.
Pettis, Wiley and Parker Smith all sank a pair of free throws as the Barons were 7-of-9 at the line to guard their lead in the final 1:29.
Dane Lantz led Angola with 20 points, Tyler Call added 13 and Landon Herbert scored nine.
Angola's aggressive play led to several fouls in the second quarter, and the Barons cashed in, going 14-of-18 at the stripe to begin their comeback. The Hornets were up 37-27 at the break.
"They came out on fire. They shot it great," Beasley said. "We didn't help ourselves. Two or three times they got easy looks in transition because we did not take a good shot or take care of the basketball.
"The second quarter we settled down and took better shots, but more importantly, we got fouled. It was them being aggressive and we could hit the free throws, so we kept in the game."
Leslie gave the Barons momentum with consecutive threes to start the third quarter. Smith fed Pettis as DeKalb escaped Angola's pressure, and Pettis found a wide-open Braiden Boyd underneath.
Boyd took a charge later in the quarter, but Angola stayed on top with a driving basket by Call and a jumper by Lantz to make it 47-43 at the last stop.
"The third period, we defended a little better," Beasley said. "We never did block out great, they hurt us on the glass a number of times. We took care of the ball better, we pass-faked. We got down the floor and got some easy baskets and Alex got hot."
DeKalb immediately took command in the fourth on a driving basket by Leslie, a one-hander from the lane by Pettis, and a basket by Boyd off Leslie's assist that put the Barons ahead to stay at 49-47. Three-pointers by Kiefer Nagel and Smith finished a 12-0 run that prompted an Angola timeout with 4:33 left and the Barons up 55-47.
Angola got within seven at 58-51 on a putback by Kyler Huscher with 1:14 left, but DeKalb salted the win away at the line.
Angola won the junior varsity game 65-52 behind 33 points from Tommy Caswell. Haven Stockamp added nine. Caiden Hinkle had 12 and Brady Culler scored 10 for DeKalb.
The Barons took the freshman game 34-32 as Zeke Penrod scored 10 points and Caden Rice added eight. Lance Mohr had eight and Stockamp scored six for Angola.
