BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights both found a way to get their boys basketball seasons started before Thanksgiving Tuesday night.
The Panthers from Auburn had more varsity experience from last season returning than host Prairie Heights and it showed as Lakewood Park prevailed 56-30.
LPC coach Steve Oberlin said he and school athletic director Bobby Childs were just looking for other teams that lost games due to COVID-19 issues. Lakewood Park and Prairie Heights both had games originally scheduled for Tuesday night postponed, LPC with Hamilton and PH with Concord.
“We just want to play games,” Oberlin said. “We didn’t want to come out with Wayne as our first game next Tuesday.”
Prairie Heights does not have much varsity experience from last season, and was without lone returning starter from last season Chase Bachelor Tuesday. But it battled with and disrupted Lakewood Park and led the visitors 9-8 after one quarter.
Lakewood opened the game up in the second quarter by making outside shots. Carter Harman, Blake Miller and Cobin Moriarity each hit a three-pointer in the stanza.
The DeKalb County Panthers led by as much as 12 in the second quarter and were up 27-17 at the half. They made it more difficult for Prairie Heights to score for much of the second half, especially in the third quarter when they outscored PH 13-3.
“They sped us up,” Oberlin said of Prairie Heights. “We need to do a better job of handling pressure. In the first quarter, we needed to be a little more patient.”
Caedmon Bontrager had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Lakewood Park, who was without starter Aiden Fetters because he was in quarantine. Harman scored 16 points and Moriarity had nine off the bench. Moriarity had seven points, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot in the first half.
“Cobin gave us a spark right there,” Oberlin said. “He showed me something.”
Seth Troyer paced PH with 12 points. Sophomore Isaiah Malone had nine points and Colton Penick scored six.
The Panthers on the Steuben-LaGrange county line host Garrett on Saturday to complete a varsity doubleheader. Junior varsity boys and girls games will also be played that evening.
On Tuesday, Lakewood Park won the junior varsity game over Prairie Heights 50-16. Corbin White and Will Carrell each had 11 points and Cameron Hindle had 10 points for LPC. Messiah Johnson-Solis had seven points and Sam Zolman scored four for Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.