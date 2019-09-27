WATERLOO — Everybody knew this was how it would be.
They just didn’t know how it would end.
East Noble’s boys tennis team came to DeKalb Thursday looking for an outright championship in the Northeast 8 Conference, but the Barons wanted their piece of the pie.
In the end, the Barons squeaked out a 3-2 victory that allowed them to share the NE8 crown.
“It could have been any court, any match one way or the other,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “Our team came through when we needed them to. East Noble’s an excellent team, we share the title, and we both deserve it.
“We achieved our goal. One of our goals is winning conference, next one’s sectional, next one’s regional. We have a little work to do, but we achieved our first goal, and we’re very happy with the way the team progressed.”
East Noble (14-3 overall, 6-1 NE8) had won 14 consecutive matches before Thursday. Coach Aaron Edwards expected nothing less than the tight, tense battle that took place.
“Often as a tennis coach, you come into a match knowing which courts are going to win and which ones are going to lose,” Edwards said. “With DeKalb and East Noble this year, all five courts could have gone either way. If we played 10 times, I think you’d see 10 different results in terms of which courts win. Tonight for us, we’re on the wrong side of a 2-3.
“We’re really proud of the team, proud of an NE8 championship even if we have to share it with DeKalb (12-3, 6-1). I’m proud of 14 wins in a row, proud of what these guys have been able to achieve.”
As in most 3-2 matches, it came down to four matches complete and one court still going with everybody watching. Senior Carman Rieke of DeKalb and freshman Vittorio Bona drew the short straws this time. Both exhorted loud cheers from teammates watching from outside the fence.
Rieke pulled off a dramatic comeback, winning the last five games after trailing 4-1 in the third set to take a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.
Rieke had to remain patient with countless long volleys from Bona which backed him almost into the fence at times, but Bona showed bursts of quickness that brought back seemingly sure winners. Rieke was aggressive in charging the net and made use of his superior height with some quick hands.
“When he came back to 3-4, I told him what he did was the mental maturity that we’ve been talking about all year,” said Hartsough. “Focus on nothing but your game. Lots of cheering on both sides, that can be very distracting.
“This is the culmination, to play these tough matches when everybody’s got their game on. It was just awesome to watch them progress, and I am so proud of them. The wins are great, but to see the progress is what it’s all about.”
The Barons’ other two points came from Gavin Swift at three singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Connor Hesher, and a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 victory by the two doubles team of Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse over Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief.
East Noble won at one singles, with Nolan Ogle defeating Landon Holwerda 6-2, 6-3, and at one doubles with Luke Denton and Max Bender winning over Evan Ostrowski and Trey Novak 6-2, 6-4.
Like the Barons, the Knights will move on to other goals.
“It’s been a while since we’ve lost. We kind of forget what it feels like,” Edwards said. “We want to work hard and try to make sure we don’t feel this way in sectional. We’ve got to regroup after tonight and remind ourselves there’s still a lot to be proud of.”
DeKalb also took the JV match 6-4.
