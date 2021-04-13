Prep Baseball
Blazers’ rally falls short
LEO — Eastside’s varsity baseball team rallied for five runs in the sixth inning, but lost 9-7 to host Leo Monday.
Dylan Hertig had two doubles and drove in a run for the Blazers. Carsen Jacobs, Ryder Reed, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard added singles. Willard drove in two runs.
Laithyn Cook took the loss, pitching into the third. He gave up eight runs, with only three earned as Eastside committed three errors. Wade Miller and Liam Franz also pitched for the visitors.
Leo led 2-1 after the first, added a run in the second and scored five times in the third. The Lions picked up another run in the fourth.
Garrett downs Woodlan
GARRETT — The Railroaders answered a three-run top of the fourth with four runs in the bottom half of the frame for a 6-4 win Monday.
Luke Holcomb was 3-for-4 at the plate for Garrett with two runs batted in, and he earned the win on the mound, tossing seven innings with three earned runs, four strikeouts, two walks.
Gage Smith had two hits for Garrett, and Graham Kelham had two stolen bases.
Girls Tennis
Hornets win opener
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Leo Monday.
Hornet sophomore Brea Harris did not lose a game at No. 3 singles. Classmate Elina Locane won at No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-4. Junior Ellie Aldred won in straight sets at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2.
Angola’s Kaitlyn Kauffman and Allie Christman won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 7-5. Hornets Maren Fifer and McKenna Powers rallied to win their No. 2 doubles match, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Warriors lose to Northridge
EMMA — Westview opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Northridge on Monday.
The Raiders won the junior varsity dual 5-0.
Northridge 5, Westview 0
Singles: 1. Riley Wheatley (NR) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-1, 6-1. 2. Lilah Dean (NR) def. Madeline Stults 6-3, 6-0. 3. Maia Schmucker (NR) def. Nicole Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Peyton Kieper-Brynn Gaylor (NR) def. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. 2. Taylor Cress-Morgan Mack (NR) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller 6-1, 6-2.
Eagles topped by Jets
MONROE — Fremont lost to Adams Central 5-0 on Monday. It was the Flying Jets’ opening competition of the season.
Adams Central won the junior varsity dual 4-0.
Adams Central 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Jessica Tobias (AC) def. Ashley Stroop 6-1, 6-1. 2. Hillary Tobais (AC) def. Autumn Chilenski 6-0, 6-0. 3. Tori Brown (AC) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Abby Miller-Becca Fiechter (AC) def. Sage Stroh-Emma Arnos 6-1, 6-4. 2. Christina Porter-Ava Kintz (AC) def. Brook Landis-Ayrianne Gaskill 6-1, 6-2.
Miscellaneous
Trine’s High Voltage 3rd in national competition
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trine University’s High Voltage dance team made its first trip to the National Dance Alliance Collegiate national championship, which took place Thursday and Friday. The team finished third out of the six teams in the Team Performance Division III finals with 86.88 points.
Trine was one of the three teams to competed in person and finished less than a points behind second-place University of Texas at Dallas. The other three teams in the division competed virtually.
The team performance division combines three styles, pom, jazz and hip hop. Teams were required to perform at least 30 consecutive seconds in each style.
Trine qualified for the national event by winning a bronze bid at its home camp last summer.
“This year was an amazing experience,” Trine coach Shea Sims in a university press release. “This is the third year that the team has tried to compete at NDA College Nationals. There were so many hurdles set in front of them and together they overcame each one. I am so thankful for the girls’ hard work and the support of the university to allow the ladies to do so. We were thankful to compete in person.”
The High Voltage Dance Team members from this 2020-21 academic year were Valecia Palermo of Fort Wayne, Samantha Jaramillo of South Bend, Eugena Mack of Greensburg, Alexis Westendorf of Wabash, Kenydee Otto of Coldwater, Michigan; Alyssa Cornell of Battle Creek, Michigan; Kyra Pohl of Dimondale, Michigan; Andrea Davenport of Downers Grove, Illinois; and Kaitlin Siener of DeKalb, Illinois.
College Lacrosse
Trine’s Konicek earns MIAA weekly award
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Jack Konicek was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for his efforts last week.
In two Thunder victories last week, Konicek won 70.5% of his faceoffs and picked up 21 ground balls. The Geneva, Illinois, native also scored his first goal of the season in Trine’s 12-10 home triumph over Kalamazoo on Saturday.
College Soccer
Trine women lose 1-0 at Albion College
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to Albion 1-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on Monday night.
The Britons (2-3, 2-3 MIAA) outshot the Thunder 21-5. Trine could not overcome that pressure as Albion’s Claire Stoddard scored an unassisted goal with 6 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first half.
Jessalyn Friederick stopped all five shots she faced in the second half in the Thunder goal. Carmen Sweigard made three saves in the first half. Trine is 8-4, 1-3.
College Volleyball
Trine tripped by Hornets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team played Kalamazoo without senior standout Madison Munger in the lineup Monday night and lost the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match 35-33, 25-22, 27-25. The Hornets are 2-4, 2-4 in the MIAA.
Jacqueline Baughman had 31 assists, six digs, three kills, two block assists and an aced for the Thunder (7-3, 3-3). East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had 13 kills, two block assists and a solo block. Lindsey DeCamp had 10 digs and two aces. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm chipped in six kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.
College Tennis
Angola’s Jadyn Davis honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University freshman and Angola High School graduate Jadyn Davis was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Davis won both of her matches at No. 2 singles, and won both of her matches at No. 2 doubles with partner Camille Lozier to help the Thunder win at Adrian last Wednesday and at home over Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Trine defeated the Belles 5-4 to get the program’s first dual victory ever over Saint Mary’s.
Trine men beat by Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association power Kalamazoo 9-0 Monday. The Thunder are 10-4, 2-1 in the MIAA.
Kalamazoo 9, Trine 0
Singles: 1. Ian Yi (K) def. Isaac Everitt 6-0, 6-0. 2. Daniel Henry (K) def. Aaron Streit 6-0, 6-0. 3. Tytus Metzler (K) def. Jaxon Davis 6-0, 6-0. 4. Casey Johnson (K) def. Ryan Smith 6-1, 6-2. 5. Jai Banerji (K) def. Drew Dixon 6-1, 6-0. 6. Dylan Drier (K) def. Alex Mullet 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Yi-Henry (K) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-2. 2. Metzler-Peter Fitzgerald (K) def. Dixon-Jax. Davis 8-0. 3. Banerji-Drier (K) def. Everitt-Eric Gaby 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.