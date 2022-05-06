More rain came through the area on Friday and either postponed or canceled more area events.
The rain also affected a few events on Saturday.
The Lakeland boys track invitational and Westview's girls track invite were canceled. An attempt was made to make up the Lakeland Invitational today, but there were too many conflicts among participating teams today.
Churubusco was scheduled to participate in the Antwerp, Ohio, Invite scheduled for Friday, and the event was moved to Monday at 5 p.m.
Central Noble's girls tennis match at Angola was pushed to Tuesday, and the Hornets' match versus Churubusco was moved to Monday and will now be played at Lakeland after the Eagles take on the Lakers.
Today's Fremont softball four-way was canceled. The Eagles will now travel to the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne and play Adams Central at 10 a.m. then Bishop Luers at noon.
Garrett's Scott Bishop Softball Invitational will now start at noon.
Fremont's baseball doubleheader at New Haven was pushed to start at noon. Garrett's home contest against Leo was changed from a doubleheader to a single game at noon.
Churubusco baseball was scheduled to compete in the Starfire Invite at South Adams, but the event has been canceled.
The MIAA Softball Tournament being held at Trine was also moved to today starting with the semifinal match between the Thunder and Calvin at noon.
Game five of the tournament will feature Hope College and the Trine-Calvin loser and is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m., but will start no more than 30 minutes following the first game of the day.
Game six, the championship is scheduled for 4 p.m., but will start no more than 30 minutes following the preceding game. The if-necessary game seven will follow the same scheduling rules and is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
Saturday is also the Trine University's graduation ceremony, due to the ceremony fans will be unable to reach the softball field from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Trine University encourages those wishing to attend games four or five to arrive as close to tentative game times as possible.
When arriving follow the signage for graduation parking and inform attendants that you are there for the softball tournament. You will be directed from there.
The doubleheader between Trine baseball and Hope at Jannen Field on the Trine campus in Angola was moved to today with first pitch set for 2 p.m.
Also, fans attending the Women's Lacrosse MIAA Tournament Final at Saint Mary's between Trine and the Belles, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m., might encounter heavy traffic with the Garth Brooks concert being held at Notre Dame Stadium, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.
