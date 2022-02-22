BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights fought off LaGrange County rival Lakeland 43-42 in a Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lakers stayed with the Panthers throughout to try to pull off the upset.
With Heights up 41-39, Panther Isaiah Malone rebounded a missed three-point attempt from Lakeland’s Ben Keil. Malone made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to put PH up four. Keil hit a three-pointer as time expired.
Chase Bachelor had 21 points and Malone scored 13 for the Panthers (12-8, 7-3 NECC).
The Lakers (5-16, 2-8) had 14 from Zeke Wachtman, 13 from Keil and eight points from Tommy Curtis.
Fremont 55, Westview 44
At The Cage in Fremont, the Eagles led 20-8 early in the second quarter, but had to make plays in the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors at a distance.
Logan Brace had 27 points and 15 rebounds for Fremont (13-8, 7-4). Ethan Bock added 10 points and six assists, and Ethan Bontrager had nine points and three assists.
Mason Yoder had 17 points and four assists for Westview (7-14, 4-7). Brady Yoder had 13 points, three steals and three assists.
In other action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Adams Central 85-60.
