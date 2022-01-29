ANGOLA — In front of one of the largest crowds at the MTI Center this season to celebrate Zebra Appreciation Day honoring referees on Saturday, the Trine men’s basketball team hit the century mark for the first time this season and tied the team assist record en route to a 100-48 victory over the Olivet College Comets.
The Thunder (12-7, 5-3 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) played unselfish basketball from tip-off to the final buzzer, recording 29 assists. They also forced the most turnovers in a game so far this season with 29.
“We’ve always been unselfish,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said. “Today, it reflected in our assist numbers because we made the shots. We just haven’t been making the shots as consistently and they’ve been a little bit harder to get. I think you just need to watch the bench and see how they cheer for each other so much to see all that.”
The Comets (5-13, 2-5) were without two starters in Derrick Johnson and Tevin Ali, as well as bench players Jameson Pavelka and Ryan Robinette due to COVID-19. They all combine for 37.7 points per game.
Their absences were missed early on, as the Thunder, who were without Kendallville’s Brent Cox, scored the first eight points of the game and led 20-9 less than 10 minutes into the game.
Trine senior Bryce Williams led the team in scoring with 24 points, 21 of which came from 3-pointers from him in the first half. At one point, Williams made five in a row to singlehandedly give the Thunder a 15-0 run.
“When Bryce made the fourth one, you could tell there was a chance for him to have a special performance,” Miller said. “We kept getting back to him and he makes the fifth one. On the sixth one, Bryce shot fakes, decides not to shoot it and gives it to Nick Bowman in the corner who makes one. I think that tells you a lot about what type of team we have and what kind of guys they are.”
Bowman was also a large factor in the scoring column for the first half, scoring 14 of his 16 in the first 20 minutes.
It became clear that Trine was on track to put 100 on the scoreboard after opening up a 59-28 lead at halftime, with seven players scoring points. In all, 12 players scored, with senior Mitch Geller (12) and junior Connor Jones (11) finishing in double figures alongside Williams and Bowman.
The Thunder begin a two-game road trip starting Wednesday when they play Albion at 7:30 p.m.
