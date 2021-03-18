WATERLOO — Rod Cone didn’t point to one reason he resigned as coach of the DeKalb boys basketball team.
“I just felt like it’s the right time for me to step aside,” he said. “I don’t think there’s one thing or two things, I just thought within myself it was time to get out and let someone else lead the program.
“I’m very comfortable with the decision. I knew it was time.”
The DeKalb Central school board accepted Cone’s resignation at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity. I know what a privilege it is to lead the DeKalb Baron basketball program,” he said. “I thank the community, I thank the administration.”
Cone coached the Barons for five seasons, during which they compiled a 40-74 record, including 9-12 this year. His winningest year was 2017-18, when the team went 11-13 and posted the program’s last postseason win.
Cone will remain as an eighth-grade humanities teacher at DeKalb Middle School. He’s in his 25th year as a teacher in the DeKalb Central district.
He also served as an assistant for several years before becoming head coach, and also coached boys tennis.
Cone was born into basketball. His father, Garth Cone, coached at Alexandria for more than 30 years and amassed more than 400 wins, along with a Class 2A state title in 1998.
“I grew up in the gym. Basketball’s a big part of who I am just because of growing up in a coach’s family,” Rod Cone said. “Seeing how he reacted after tough defeats and how hard he prepared, that rubbed off on me and helped me become who I am today.”
Rod Cone valued forming a bond with his players.
“I’m thankful for the relationships I have because of basketball,” he said. “I stay in contact with former players. During the sectional I had five or six of them emailing me and texting me. One even helped out watching film.
“The relationships I’ve gained are truly a blessing and something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
He would have liked to have had more wins, but like most coaches, found that true success goes far beyond a win-loss record.
“I’ll miss the day-to-day grind with the program and the coaches. You go through so many ups and downs, but through those ups and downs you develop that bond that you now have forever. You go through so many emotions as coaches and players, and you do it together.
“The relationships wouldn’t be as strong as they are without those ups and downs, and the disappointing moments and the highs.”
He hopes the players become not only better at the game but as people.
“Through it all, we preached to be humble through the wins and losses,” he said. “We’re going to compete like crazy. I’m proud about our competitiveness and our culture. If we got beat, we were a tough out.
“What the guys always bought into as well was you put your team first. You be happy for others’ accomplishments. They understood if they put the other ones in the locker room first, the experience of playing in this program would be worth it, and looked back upon with fond memories.”
The players also learn some principals that they’ll need as they grow older.
“You prepare to win and you do everything you can,” Cone said. “The goal is to win those games. The bigger success is teaching the kids about life itself. They’re going to have to compete even when they get out of school. Competition is a part of life.
“It’s not just about competing, it’s about how you prepare to give yourself the best chance. Just those teachable moments you can give to the players, that’s what it’s about.”
Cone is looking forward to more family time. His daughter, Lillie, is finishing her sophomore year and competes in golf and basketball. He said he was able to see only two of her games in her seventh- and eighth-grade years combined, and only three in her freshman season.
“I’m thankful for my wife Monica supporting me through all this. My son Hunter, who’s in Wisconsin, I can go visit him on weekends. There are things I’m looking forward to having stepped aside, and spending time with my kids is definitely part of that,” Cone said.
He’s also confident his replacement won’t face a rebuilding job.
“The culture for the new coach coming in is outstanding. We have a ton of talent coming back, a ton of experience. Our middle school program, the seventh grade won the conference, the sixth grade was undefeated, the eighth grade has a lot of talent.
“I’m leaving the program and I know it’s going to be successful. It’s set up for the new coach, and I know the wins are coming. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
