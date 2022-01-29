HUNTERTOWN — Perseverance pays off.
It was a season in which Garrett’s wrestling team rarely fielded its anticipated starting lineup due to injury and illness, but it all came together Saturday.
The Railroaders captured their third straight sectional championship and will send a program-best 13 wrestlers to Saturday’s regional meet at Carroll High School.
Garrett finished with 240.5 points, more than 50 points ahead of runner-up Columbia City (190). Host Carroll (186) was third, followed by Bishop Dwenger (166) and Huntington North (108) to round out the top five teams.
Churubusco (95) was sixth, followed by Eastside (79), Northrop (61.5), Concordia (61) and Whitko (14).
The Railroaders’ lineup features just four starters from last year’s team that won conference, sectional and regional championship titles.
“We had some injuries earlier in the year, and it changed some things for a while,” Garrett head coach Nick Kraus said amid the post-match celebration.
“We had some kids step up and gain valuable experience, but now, when we’ve got everybody here, things came together.”
Five Garrett wrestlers reached the championship round; four won individual sectional titles.
Hayden Brady (120 pounds), Jadyn Gilbert (138), Brayden Baker (145) and Chase Leech (152) all had their arms raised at the final buzzer.
Brady (23-3) gained a takedown with four seconds left in the first period against Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell (34-2).
Choosing defense to start the second, he gained an escape for a 3-0 cushion. Cornewell scored a takedown in the third.
It took overtime before Churubusco’s Zander Hord defeated Garrett’s Tanner McMain in the 126-pound final.
The wrestlers were tied at 2-2 after the first, second and third periods. In the one-minute overtime session, Hord gained a takedown with five seconds remaining.
The Railroaders bounced back to win three championship matches.
Gilbert (17-3) started the run when he dominated Huntington North’s Luke Teusch (29-4) to the tune of an 18-3 technical fall at 138 pounds.
In the 145-pound final, Baker (27-9) led Bishop Dwenger’s Simon Garrett 4-2 after the first period. After a scoreless second period, each wrestler gained a reversal in the third.
Leech improved to 32-3 with a 9-6 win over Carroll’s Austin Brickey at 152 pounds. Leech had three takedowns, a two-point reversal and an escape. Brickey’s only points came on escapes until a takedown in the closing seconds.
In addition to Hord (22-5) as champion, Churubusco’s Kaleb Oliver (24-2, 182 pounds) wrestled in the championship round, losing to Bishop Dwenger’s Austin Farris 6-4 in overtime to finish second.
Ethan Hille (20-12, 145) and Nick Nondorf (19-13, 170) placed fourth in their respective weight classes to advance to next week’s regional.
Eastside will also sent four wrestlers to the regional meet.
Briar Munsey (18-9) lost to Bishop Dwenger’s Thomas Szczepansk 6-4 in the 132-pound title match.
Lane Snyder (20-14, 106), Cody Collins (22-8, 120) and Tanner Wicker (22-11, 138) placed fourth, advancing to next week.
For Garrett, Kameron Baker (106), Jakob Jones (113), Hayden Williams (132), Chandler Minnich (160), Jesse Badger (170) and Lane Gibson (182) all finished third. Sam Ross (285) placed fourth.
Despite the large final outcome, there was a roller-coaster of emotions, Kraus said.
“The second round might have been the most disappointed I’ve been since I’ve been head coach, but the next round was the best round we might have ever had since I’ve been head coach.
“We rebounded really well. In our last 23 matches, we won 21 one of them. Our effort was really, really good.
“Effort’s one thing, but execution is another,” Kraus said. “We got our effort where it needed to be the last couple of rounds.”
Carroll Sectional
Team scores: Garrett 240.5; Columbia City 190; Carroll 186; Bishop Dwenger 166; Huntington North 108; Churubusco 95; Eastside 79; Northrop 61.5; Concordia 61; Whitko 14.
Championship matches (both advance to regional)
106 — Blackburn (Ca) 6-2 dec. over Krouse (CC). 113 — Barnum (HN) 12-3 maj. dec. over Jayden English (CC). 120 — Brady (GR) 3-2 dec. over Cornewell (BD). 126 — Hord (Ch) 4-2 OT dec. over McMain (GR). 132 — Szczepansk (BD) 6-4 dec. over Munsey (ES). 138 — Gilbert (GR) 18-3 tech. fall over Teusch (HN). 145 — B.Baker (GR) 6-4 dec. over Garrett (BD). 152 — Leech (GR) 9-6 de. Over Brickey (Ca). 160 — Landez (Ca) 5:09 pin over Moher (Conc). 170 — Goree (CC) 6-4 dec. over Jeffries (Ca). 182 — Farris (BD) 6-4 OT dec. over Oliver (Ch). 195 — Elliott (HN) 5-1 dec. over Eberhard (Ca). 220 — Bennett (Ca) 3-2 dec. over Harris (Conc). 285 — Clifford (CC) 1:22 pin over Hunley (Ca).
Third-place matches (both advance to regional)
106 — K.Baker (GR) 2:04 pin over Snyder (ES). 113 — Jones (GR) 1-0 dec. over Clark (Nrp). 120 — Sanderson (CC) 2:31 pin over Collins (ES). 126 — Acres (CC) 10-1 maj. dec. over Garrett (BD). 132 — Williams (GR) 8-3 dec. over Sheppard (Nrp). 138 — Maggard (CC) 13-8 dec. over Wicker (ES). 145 — Todd (Ca) 2:52 pin over Hille (Ch). 152 — Reed (CC) 10-4 dec. over Delaney (BD). 160 — Minnich (GR) 2:31 pin over Gleave (BD). 170 — Badger (GR) :40 pin over Nondorf (Ch). 182 — Gibson (GR) 13-5 maj. dec. over Hodges (CC). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 9-1 maj. dec. over Parke (CC). 220 — Hinton (Nrp) :34 pin over Geiger (CC). 285 — Malone (Nrp) 4:55 pin over Ross (GR).
Fifth-place matches
106 — Rodriguez (BD) wins by forfeit. 113 — Pesick (Conc) 3-0 dec. over Warfield (ES). 120 — Crick (Ch) :53 pin over Stroud (Ca). 126 — Beal (HN) 2:44 pin over Gemple (Conc). 132 — Holzinger (HN) 10-2 maj. dec. over Jarrett English (CC). 138 — Hilger (BD) 7-1 dec. over Bricker (Ca). 145 — Warstler (W) 4:51 pin over Hill (HN). 152 — Greutman (ES) :28 pin over Doctor (HN). 160 — Kilgore (Ch) injury default over Martin (HN). 170 — Brown (Conc) 17-9 maj. dec. over Adkins (W). 182 — Blosser (Ca) wins by forfeit. 195 — Obergfell (BD) 6-3 dec. over Mutzfeld (ES). 220 — Pflueger (BD) 7-4 dec. over Ott (Ch). 285 — Wiggins (HN) 6-0 dec. over Hudson (BD).
