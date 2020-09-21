FREMONT — From his fifth row starting spot Tommy Cook, of Fort Wayne quickly found his way to the font of Saturday night’s EverageAuto.com late model feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
On Championship Night 2020 Cook led 88 laps en route to a large payday as $2,020 was online for the top finisher. At times Cook held a half track lead over his next competitor.
Starting on the front row Josh Trammell took the early lead battling with Oliver Fitzwater for the first 12 laps. The 100 lap race was run virtually caution free with only three yellow flags.
On lap 57 the field had its final opportunity to challenge Cook after Clarity Patton spun on the front stretch. On the restart Cook quickly stretched his lead, while Tony Dager, Shawn Grace and Jeremy Wallen battled for second place.
Cook was followed by Wallen, Dager, Grace, Evan Park, Fitzwater, Brandon Barcus, Trammell, Kole Elkins and Al Berry.
The R.L. McCoy modified division opened the show Saturday night also going 100 laps for $2,020 to win. Twenty-nine drivers were on hand to battle for the win on Championship Night.
Jason Timmerman, of Hicksville, Ohio picked up the win his fourth of the season.
Timmerman was followed by Erik Schaeffer, Stephen Minich Jr., Connor Landis, Scott Moyer, Al Berry, Lance Krider, Steve Shlater Jr., A.J. Reynolds and Russ Miller.
Hamilton’s Zach Henderson continued his season dominance in the VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division. Henderson took home 10 feature wins in 2020 including a streak of six consecutive races to begin the season.
Henderson was followed by Tristan Crago, Ryan McIntyre, Travis Kyle, Scott Whetzel, Austin Pulver, Robbie Drummond, Rick Rinehart, Hunter King and Scott Blankenship.
In the Perkins Septic & Steel mini-stock division Dan Foulk, of Angola took the feature win. He was followed by Kevin Mertz, Dylan Huffman, Matt Morton, Art Smith, Chad Minnix, Jeff Phibbs, Ryleegh Freed, Justin DuBois and Jordan Hug.
In the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division Mark Mason, of Fort Wayne picked up the win. He was followed by Jon Hart, Ashley Chalfant, Mike Reihm, Art Hakes, Tyler Steury, Ashley Walters, John Chilcote, Tom Shepherd and Warren Barrand.
During the night’s festivities the track officials presented season championship trophies to the top 10 in each class. Rookie of the year trophies were also presented.
Shawn Grace took the late model division, Johnathon Gatton, modified, Zach Henderson, street stock, Dan Foulk, mini stock and Jerry Mann, front-wheel drive division.
Rookie of the year winners were Austin May in the late model division, Cole Carper, modified, Robbie Drummond and Hunter King, street stock, Ryleegh Freed, mini stock and Jerry Manns, front-wheel drive.
2020 sportsman awards were also presented to Johnathon Gatton, Jordan Gatton, Johnny Gatton and Gregg Cory.
One special award was presented before the late model division took the track for the last race of 2020. Track owner Pam Shelmadine and track officials presented a $7,500 check to Angie Roy, who takes care of public relations for the track.
2020 Track Champions
EverageAuto.com Late Model Division
1.) Shawn Grace
2.) Tony Dager
3.) Evan Park
4.) Austin May
5.) Tommy Cook
6.) Kole Elkins
7.) Paige Rogers
8.) Josh Trammel,
9.) Cody Hall
10.) Oliver Fritzwater
R.L. McCoy Modified Division
1.) Johnathon Gatton
2.) Al Berry
3.) Scott Moyer
4.) Steve Shlater
5.) Jordan Gatton
6.) Brandon Pulver
7.) Johnny Gatton
8.) Cole Carper
9.) Gregg Cory
10.) Mike Bufink
VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock Division
1.) Zach Henderson
2.) Rick Rinehart
3.) Robbie Drummond
4.) Scott Whetzel
5.) Justin Oberlin
6.) Hunter King
7.) Tristan Crago
8.) Austin Pulver
9.) Scott Blankenship
10.) Travis Kyle
Perkins Septic & Drain Mini Stock Division
1.) Dan Foulk
2.) Chad Minnix
3.) Kevin Mertz
4.) Ryleegh Freed
5.) Justin DuBois
6.) Jeff Phibbs
7.) Arthur Smith
8.) Matt Morton
9.) Tracy Thompson
10.) James Thompson
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive Division
1.) Jerry Manns
2.) Ashley Chalfant
3.) Arthur Hakes
4.) Jon Hart
5.) Chris Heintzelman
6.) Todd Nowicki
7.) Chip Heintzelman
8.) Travis Carteaux
9.) Tony Barcus
10.) Tony Ensch
