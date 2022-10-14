BRUSHY PRAIRIE – West Noble’s football team ended its regular season in solid fashion with a 51-13 victory over Prairie Heights Friday night in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover game at Hubert Cline Field.
The Chargers (7-2) forced three turnovers in the first half in building a 31-7 halftime lead. Sophomore Seth Pruitt ran for four touchdowns for West Noble.
Jaden Daniels and Tavvin Kyle had touchdowns for the Panthers (2-7).
Leo 41, DeKalb 17
In Leo-Cedarville, Max Loeffler had 18 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions in the Northeast 8 Conference contest.
Kamden Zeisloft had four receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown for Leo (6-3, 5-2 NE8). He also had an interception on defense.
The Barons (3-6, 2-5) got their touchdowns on a Caiden Hinkle run and pass from Tegan Irk to Donnie Wiley. Carter Neumann kicked a field goal.
Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7
In Bluffton, freshman Keyan Arroyo returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, then Carson Mickem kicked the extra point for the Lakers’ lone points in the non-conference game.
Braxton Betancourt threw two touchdown passes and Anthony Cruz had two touchdown runs for the Tigers (5-4). Lakeland fell to 3-6.
Fremont 28, Lake Station 12
In northwest Indiana, Zak Pica, Gage Cope and Brenden Collins were among the touchdown scorers for the Eagles (3-6) in their win.
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
At Churubusco, Riley Buroff threw three touchdown passes for the Eagles (7-2), including two to Kameron Rinker. The Falcons are 5-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.