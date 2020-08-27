WATERLOO — DeKalb took a three-game win from Fremont Wednesday, but it was more complicated than that.
Scores were 25-12, 26-24, 25-18.
The Barons controlled the opening game, then had to outlast the Eagles in an exhausting second game. Fremont needed a while to shake off the close loss in the second game, then stubbornly wouldn’t go away in third before the Barons were finally able to complete the victory.
Kaila Barkhaus served four straight points, with a block from Autumn Straw and a tip from Lillie Cserep helping DeKalb to a 12-6 lead in the first game.
Eva Foulk scored on a tip for Fremont to briefly slow the momentum, but Hope Moring’s kill got the Barons going again. Paige Snider had three kills to expand the lead to 18-8 and 22-9 as the Barons pulled away, and a kill by Christina Yarian ended it.
Neither team could open much daylight in game two, which was tied 11 times. The Eagles took one-point leads four times down the stretch, the last time at 23-22 on a block by Sage Stroh, but the Barons bounced back each time. Two Fremont errors gave DeKalb game point, but a net violation on the Barons kept the game going.
The Barons scored the next two points, however, to go up two games.
Possibly affected by the long, emotional loss, the Eagles started the third game slowly. Several successful attacks by Snider and Paige Pettis helped DeKalb build a 12-2 lead.
The Eagles plugged away, however, and Alexis Book’s ace got them within 13-7. Jada Rhonehouse’s kill made it 15-10, and a kill by Stroh helped the Eagles cut the Baron lead to 19-15.
A kill by Pettis and a block by Brenna Spangler helped DeKalb stem the tide, however, and the Barons were able to fight off the Eagles the rest of the way.
DeKalb goes to Angola tonight, while Fremont will host Fairfield Saturday.
