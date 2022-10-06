Prep Boys Soccer Westview advances to 1A Central Noble Sectional final
ALBION — Westview defeated Lakewood Park Christian 8-0 in the semifinal match of the Class 1A Central Noble Sectional Wednesday night.
Teague Misner had a the hat trick to lead the Warriors (16-1-1).
Mohamed Aamer had two goals and an assist for Westview, and Bodie Martin had a goal and two assists. Valentino Cevese made two saves in goal in getting the shutout.
Nico Cochs had a goal and an assist for the Warriors. Carson Brown had a goal, and Braden Kauffman and Ahmed Alamari each had an assist.
College Volleyball Thunder women win over Spalding on Pink Out night
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Spalding (Ky.) in four sets on the Thunder’s annual Pink Out night for breast cancer awareness Wednesday night at Hershey Hall. The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 20-25, 25-19.
Catherine Dobies and Cassidy Victor each had 10 kills for Trine (9-8). Victor also had six block assists while Dobies had six digs, two assists, one block assist and an ace.
Kailee Cornell had 24 assists, 10 digs and four aces for the Thunder. Kacie Van Kalker had 24 digs, six assists and three aces. Joslynn Battle had 14 assists, five digs and two aces.
College Soccer Trine men beat at Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine’s men’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division III 11th-ranked Calvin 4-1 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both teams Wednesday night.
Chris Schau had a goal and an assist for the Knights (9-1-2, 1-0 MIAA). All four shots Calvin had on goal went in the net. Calvin outshot Trine 13-11.
Abraham Antar scored for the Thunder (5-4-1, 0-1) in the second half on an assist from Alhusain Yahya.
Middle School Football East Noble 8th graders stay undefeated
HUNTINGTON — East Noble Middle School’s eighth-grade football team improved to 7-0 with a 20-19 victory over Riverview on Tuesday.
Easton Kline threw two touchdown passes to Lukas Christian for the Knights. Jack Slater added a rushing TD.
Koen Quake led the Knights’ defense with 12 tackles. Alex Scott and Ian Ramey each had an interception.
East Noble will host Norwell in a first-round game of the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference playoffs Wednesday at 5 p.m.
In the seventh-grade game this past Tuesday, East Noble lost to Riverview 7-6. Jackson Scare-Isaac scored the Knights’ touchdown.
East Noble (1-6) finishes its season on Tuesday at Harding.
