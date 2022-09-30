ANGOLA — Now the real work begins for the Trine University football team.
After storming through a tough non-conference slate a perfect 4-0, the Thunder open Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play today at home against Alma College.
The Scots also breezed through the nonconference portion of their schedule 4-0. They defeated Ohio Northern in their 2022 season opener Sept. 3, 16-13 in overtime, and have won their last three games in overwhelming fashion: 49-7 over Manchester on Sept. 10, 45-7 over Anderson on Sept. 17, and over Martin Luther (Minn.) 69-0 last Saturday.
Thunder head coach Troy Abbs said his team played a bit tougher non-conference schedule than the Scots, but he expects a stiff challenge today on homecoming at Trine.
“They’re a good football team,” Abbs said. “They’ve got a new quarterback, they use a lot of unbalanced formations and trick plays.”
The new quarterback would be freshman Carter St. John, who has completed 38-of-57 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Eddie Williams has 384 rushing yards on 46 carries with six touchdowns.
Trine senior quarterback Alex Price has laid solid claim to the QB1 slot, rushing for 268 yards on 56 carries with three TDs. He’s also completed 41-of-72 passes for 661 yards and four touchdowns.
Dominic Crowder is the second-leading rusher behind Price with 168 bruising yards on 30 carries.
Kale Lawson has been Price’s favorite receiver so far in 2022, with 17 receptions for 328 yards and a TD.
The Scots are racking up a lot of yards so far in 2022 — 490.3 per contest, to be exact. They’re also scoring at a prolific rate at 44.8 points per game. They’re allowing 266.3 yards and 6.8 points per game.
Trine, on the other hand, is averaging 33 points per game and giving up just 11 points per contest. The Thunder are averaging 387.5 yards per game and giving up 188 yards per game.
Senior free safety Keysean Amison leads the Thunder defense with 28 total tackles, two of those for loss. Amison also has two interceptions.
Trine has won six of the last eight meetings against Alma. The game in the 2020-21 school years was cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Thunder have had a good week of practice, Abbs said. “It’s homecoming week, it’s the conference opener,” he said. “There’s plenty to play for and lots to prove.”
Trine won 37-23 at Alma last year, but Abbs said the Thunder didn’t play all that well offensively against the Scots.
Kickoff at Zollner Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
St. John has spread the wealth passing-wise, as the Scots have four receivers with at least 100 receiving yards. Three of those have at least two TDs… Trine will be boosted this week by the return from injury of senior linebacker Kyle Naif, who was a coaches’ second team All-American last season… The Thunder are actually doing better with fourth-down conversions than third down, converting 7-of-12 fourth down opportunities and 22-of-58 on third downs (38%)… Trine is getting excellent field position from its kick return game as it averages 26.9 yards per kickoff return.
