Prep Cross Country Westview’s Bontrager named boys’ 2A Runner of the Year
The Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches recently announced their All-State cross country teams, and Westview freshman Noah Bontrager was named the boys’ Class 2A Runner of the Year.
Bontrager won every race this past season through the New Haven Semi-State at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, then finished 12th in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals in Terre Haute in a time of 15 minutes, 41 seconds on Oct. 29.
Three more area harriers were 1st Team All-State, East Noble sophomore Addison Lindsey for the 4A girls, Angola junior Sam Yarnelle in the 3A boys and Prairie Heights senior Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo among the 2A boys.
All-State honorable mentions included Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley for the 3A girls, West Noble senior Grant Flora and Lakeland senior Caden Hostetler for the 3A boys and Churubusco senior Wyatt Neireiter for the 2A boys.
College Basketball Trine men rally to beat Eagles
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Benedictine (Ill.) 59-57 Friday afternoon at the Great Lakes Invitational hosted by Wabash College.
Senior Brent Cox hit a three-pointer to put the Thunder ahead 57-55 with just under a minute and a half to play. Trine made a couple a stops after Cox’s big shot and made 2-of-4 free throws in the final 43 seconds.
The Thunder (3-0) trailed by nine with around seven minutes left in the first half at 21-12.
“We hung in there when we would get the lead in the second half and they would come right out of a timeout and get a big bucket,” Trine coach Brooks Miller said in the postgame press conference. “Brent’s big three was really significant. We’re really proud of the effort and finding a way to get out of there with the win.”
Cox had 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot to lead the Thunder. Connor Jones had 12 points, six assists and four boards. Emmanuel Megnanglo had nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Andrew Stokes had 15 points off the bench for the Eagles (0-3).
Trine women fight off Edgewood
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Edgewood (Wis.) 66-51 in the Thunder’s Cameron Hospital Classic Friday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (2-1) only led 24-20 at the half, but pulled away in the second half.
Sam Underhill had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Trine. Sidney wagner had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds. Makayla Ardis had nine points and Sierra Hinds and Katie Tate scored eight points each.
The Eagles are 0-3 and also played NCAA Division III nationally-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a perennially strong Wartburg (Iowa) team. Paige Banks had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists Friday.
Prep Girls Basketball Cougars win at Fremont
FREMONT — Central Noble improved to 6-0 overall with a 60-19 victory over Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
Nine Cougars scored. Meghan Kiebel led CN (2-0 NECC) with 19 points and three steals. Madison Vice had 14 points, and Taylor Custer scored six. Grace Swank grabbed 14 rebounds.
Addy Parr had 14 points and two steals for the Eagles (0-5, 0-2).
Warriors fall at Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview lost to Goshen 46-32 Thursday night.
Kyra Hill had 20 points and Tyra Marcum scored 16 to lead the Redhawks (3-1).
Hope Bortner had 12 points and Sara Lapp scored 11 for the Warriors (2-3).
Westview won the junior varsity contest 32-29. The Warriors had 11 points from Bre Cory and 10 points from JJ Whetstone.
LPC loses at Southern Wells
PONETO — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Southern Wells 55-19 on Thursday night.
Grace Kamleiter had seven points Ava McGrade had six points for the Panthers (1-4). The Raiders are 2-3.
Marines varsity beats Warrior JV
HAMILTON — Hamilton’s varsity team defeated Westview’s junior varsity squad 42-40 on a basket in the final seconds Friday.
Ali Vereda led the Marines (2-2) with 19 points. TeigAnn Freed had seven points, and Krysta Mullin scored six.
Shanna Miller had 17 points and Bre Cory scored 10 for the Warriors.
Prep Boys Basketball AC-Churubusco game moved
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco athletic director Nate Wright announced on Friday morning that Eagles’ junior varsity and varsity home games with Adams Central scheduled for this coming Wednesday night were postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 21, starting with the JV contest at 6 p.m.
This schedule change is due to Adams Central’s postseason football success. The Flying Jets football team played in the Class 1A North Semi-State game at North Judson Friday night.
Middle School Basketball EN 7th grade girls triumph
East Noble Middle School’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Saint Charles 23-10 on Thursday.
The Knights led 9-4 at the half, then a strong defensive effort led by Kylie Parks and Grey Taylor helped the team start very well in the third quarter.
Haley Molargik led East Noble (2-0) with nine points. Carys Shire and Braylee Everage had six points each, and Kiera Derry added two points.
EN 7th grade boys top CN
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 29-24 on Thursday.
Merek Malcolm had 11 points for the Cougars. CN also had eight points from Zack Chenoweth, four each from Riley Knipper and Caleb Ray, and two points from Bryson Stump.
AMS, EN split 6th grade games
KENDALLVILLE — Angola and East Noble each won a sixth grade boys basketball game over each other on Thursday. Angola won the “A” game 26-23, and the Knights took the “B” contest 45-10.
In the “A” game, Luke Koons led East Noble with 15 points for the Knights and Owen Will had six points.
In the “B” game, nine of the 10 Knights who played scored. Renji Peterson paced EN with nine points and Marcus Myers scored eight.
